Chile desmiente debate sobre permanencia en el Pacto de Bogotá

El ministro de relaciones Exteriores de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, desmintió el viernes que dentro de su cartera de Estado se esté debatiendo sobre la permanencia del país vecino en el Pacto de Bogotá, luego de que el excanciller Miguel Alex Schweitzer afirmara que ha sido un tema presente desde el fallo de la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya en el caso presentado por Perú.
“Ya lo he dicho muchas veces, no es el momento de esa discusión, no tendría ningún efecto el cambiar nuestra posición sobre el Pacto de Bogotá”, respondió Muñoz a los dichos del excanciller, desde la capital de Estados Unidos, donde acompañó a la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet en la IV Cumbre de Seguridad Nuclear.
“Chile además es respetuoso del derecho internacional y tiene que velar por sus intereses nacionales. Lo estamos haciendo en el marco del derecho internacional, el cual como ustedes bien saben, la Presidenta defendió de manera categórica en su intervención en la Asociación Americana de Derecho Internacional”, añadió, según el portal Emol.
Muñoz recalcó que “las cosas están claras, no hay ninguna evaluación en este momento. Lo que siempre hay es disposición de conversar lo que sea lo mejor para nuestro país, pero hoy día no es el tema, porque no afecta de ninguna manera lo que está en La Haya ni lo que pueda venir en un año plazo”. “Así que no vamos a continuar con este tema, porque para mí está cerrado por ahora”, concluyó.
El presidente Evo Morales aseguró el lunes 28 de marzo que si Chile se retira del Pacto de Bogotá “es como una confesión de futuras derrotas”.
LA PAZ/Fides
