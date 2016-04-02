Morales: Bolivia será la capital del aniimperialismo

El presidente Evo Morales convocó el sábado a convertir a Bolivia en capital latinoamericana de los movimientos sociales antiimperialistas, por lo que se analizará la realización de un encuentro que convoque a todos los sectores sociales de América Latina y El Caribe.
“A Bolivia hay que convertirla en centro, capital de los movimientos sociales antiimperialistas. Hay que programar mediante la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), mediante la Conalcam (Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio) un evento, un encuentro de los movimientos sociales de América Latina y El Caribe de para este año”, invocó.
El Primer Mandatario sostuvo, en la Cumbre Política de trabajadores y movimientos sociales que se desarrolló en Cochabamba, que desde Bolivia se debe fortalecer la lucha de los movimientos sociales de toda la región para defender a los gobiernos progresistas y para enfrentar la “agresión imperialista” en los distintos países de Sudamérica y América Latina en su conjunto.
“Es nuestra responsabilidad que Bolivia sea el centro de revolución, de rebelión, pero también un centro de liberación de los pueblos de América Latina y del mundo entero. Vamos debatiendo cómo convertir a Bolivia en la capital latinoamericana de los movimientos sociales antiimperialistas. Nos toca desarrollar y concretizar este deseo que tenemos”, indicó.
Por otro lado, Morales señaló que los movimientos sociales deben elegir si son patriotas comprometidos con las nuevas generaciones, o son imperialistas, por lo que se continuará ejecutando la política de recuperación de los recursos naturales a través de la nacionalización y de la industrialización.
COCHABAMBA/Con datos de ABI
