OEA: elecciones en Perú serían “semi-democráticas”

La Organización de Estados Americanos dijo el viernes que las próximas elecciones presidenciales serán “semi-democráticas” si se mantiene la decisión del Jurado Nacional electoral que dejó a dos candidatos fuera de los comicios.
El secretario general de la OEA, el uruguayo Luis Almagro reclamó a Perú el restablecimiento de los derechos de participación política de los excandidatos Julio Guzmán y César Acuña eliminados en marzo de la competencia presidencial por supuestamente incumplir las normas internas de su partido y otorgar dinero por encima de lo permitido por la ley, respectivamente.
Almagro escribió en su cuenta oficial de Twitter “reclamamos medidas xa (para) restablecer derechos de participación política de todos y evitar elecciones semi-democráticas”.
Dijo también en otro mensaje por el mismo medio que el “sistema de inhabilitación que aplica” el Jurado Nacional de Elecciones “no ofrece garantías necesarias”.
Las declaraciones de Almagro ocurren el mismo día en que el Jurado Nacional de Elecciones permitió seguir en la carrera electoral a Keiko Fujimori tras desestimar los pedidos para excluirla de los comicios del 10 de abril por supuestamente haber entregado en febrero dinero por encima de lo permitido por la ley, en un caso que sus adversarios dicen es similar al que provocó la expulsión de Acuña.
Acuña fue eliminado al comprobarse que, durante actos de campaña, prometió y ofreció dinero a pobladores. El entonces candidato adujo que eran donaciones.
El Jurado Nacional de Elecciones dijo en mensajes a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que las elecciones en el Perú “son democráticas” y que las inhabilitaciones surgidas en el proceso electoral se derivan de la aplicación de la ley de partidos políticos. El máximo tribunal electoral peruano dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que “aplica la constitución y las leyes, y respeta el debido proceso”.
Almagro informó que el viernes dialogó con Guzmán, segundo en las preferencias electorales y el único que aparecía capaz de vencer a Keiko Fujimori , favorita según las encuestas.
Steven Levistky, profesor de ciencia política en la Universidad de Harvard y experto en América Latina, escribió el domingo en el diario La República “las elecciones peruanas de 2016 serán semidemocráticas…se excluye candidatos presidenciales por faltas burocráticas (Guzmán) y por clientelismo (Acuña) algo inédito en el mundo”.
En cambio, Keiko Fujimori salió victoriosa el viernes de forma definitiva de un proceso de eliminación de su candidatura tras desestimarse una acusación de haber regalado 89 dólares a los ganadores de un concurso de baile, cantidad que supera los 6 dólares en donativos que permite como máximo la ley y que se castiga con la expulsión de los comicios presidenciales.
A sólo nueve días de los comicios presidenciales ningún candidato, incluida Fujimori, supera el 50% necesario para ganar la presidencia en primera vuelta. Si esto se confirma los dos aspirantes que obtengan más votos disputarán una segunda vuelta el 5 de junio. El ganador sucederá al actual presidente Ollanta Humala el 28 de julio.
Tomado de Emol
