Panamapapers: 140 políticos del mundo vinculados a empresas offshore

El Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ) publicó este domingo la mayor filtración de documentos sobre paraísos fiscales de la historia. En la misma se encuentran involucrados 140 políticos mundiales, entre los que se destacan el presidente de ruso Vladimir Putin, y el dictador sirio Bashar Al Assad.

También se destaca la presencia del presidente argentino Mauricio Macri y sus antecesores Néstor y Cristina Kirchner. Asimismo, aparece el rey saudita Salmán bin Abdulaziz.

A continuación, el resto de los políticos involucrados en el escándalo “Panamapapers”:

Bidzina Ivanishvili (ex primer ministro de Georgia), Sigmundur Davio Gunnlaugsson (primer ministro de Islandia), Ayad Allawi (ex primer ministro de Irak), Ali Abu al-Ragheb (ex primer ministro de Jordania), Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani (ex primer ministro de Qatar), Hamas bin Khalifa Al Thani (ex emir de Qatar), Ahmad Ali al-Mirghani (ex presidente de Sudán), Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (presidente de Emiratos Árabes Unidos), Pavlo Lazarenko (ex primer ministro de Ucrania), Petro Poroshenko (presidente de Ucrania).

También están envueltos personas cercanas a diferentes mandatarios:

La familia del primer ministro de Azerbaiyán, la hija del premier chino Li Xiaolin, amigos cercanos al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, familiares del dictador sirios Bashar Al Assad, el padre del primer ministro británico David Cameron, el hijo del ex presidente egipcio Hosni Mubarack, personal del rey de Marruecos, los hijos del primer ministro de Pakistán, el hijo del ex presidente de Ghana, el hijo del primer ministro de Malasia, un ayudante de los ex presidente de Argentina Néstor y Cristina Kirchner, el principal contratista del presidente mexicano Enrique Peña Nieto, la hermana del rey emérito de España Juan Carlos, una asociación vinculada al ex presidente de Costa de Marfil, el sobrino del presidente de Sudáfrica, y la viuda del ex dictador de Guinea.

El bufete de abogados panameño Mossack Fonseca, considerado la mayor plataforma de testaferros de América Latina, es especializado en la prestación de servicios fiduciarios a nivel internacional.

La empresa comunicó a sus clientes que su base de datos fue hackeada. Esta contiene datos confidenciales sobre sus clientes, entre ellos posiblemente empresarios, Presidentes, ministros y traficantes de droga.

El total de documentos filtrados ascendería a 11 millones, convirtiéndose así en la mayor filtración de documentos de la historia

PANAMÁ/Tomado de Infobae