Fecha de publicación: Lunes 4 de abril de 2016 -- 12:53

Comisión legislativa pide informe a Zapata sobre CAMC

Carta a Gabriela Zapata.

Carta a Gabriela Zapata.

La comisión mixta de la Asamblea Legislativa, que investiga el supuesto tráfico de influencias en contratos entre el Estado y la empresa china CAMC, envió a la exnovia del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, una solicitud de informe para que aclare si gestionó o firmó alguno de los siete contratos investigados. En caso de que su respuesta sea afirmativa deberá remitir toda la documentación en cinco días.

“Hemos cursado una nota a la señora Zapata pidiéndole que nos informe si ella ha gestionado o participado en la suscripción de estos contratos que la comisión está investigando”, informó este lunes, en conferencia de prensa, la presidenta de la comisión, Susana Rivero.

“Solicito nos informe si usted gestionó y/o firmó en las oficinas de la Unidad de Gestión Social algunos de los siguientes contratado suscritos entre el Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia y la empresa china CAMC Engineering CO, Ltda. Bolivia Branch”, dice parte de la carta que también detalla los siete millonarios contratos.

La empresa china CAMC, donde Zapata, expareja del presidente, era gerente comercial, se adjudicó siete proyectos millonarios por 556 millones de dólares. Entre los proyectos están el Ingenio Azucarero de San Buenaventura, la planta de producción de sales de Potasio en Uyuni, la construcción de un tramo de la vía férrea Montero-Bulo Bulo, la compra de perforadoras petroleras, y tres contratos con la Empresa Misicuni.

El documento establece que en caso de que “en caso de que su respuesta sea afirmativa, deberá remitir a esta comisión en el plazo de cinco días toda la documentación”.

LA PAZ/Fides

