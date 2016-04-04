Discapacitados esperarán a los ministro dónde este la caravana

David Cayo, dirigente de las personas con discapacidad que se movilizan de Cochabamba a La Paz exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos indicó este lunes que sólo dialogaran con representantes del Gobierno si estos llegan a dónde se encuentra la caravana.
“Estamos dispuestos al diálogo, que vengan los ministros donde nosotros estamos, pero que vengan con propuestas sobre el bono y después hablaremos de otros temas”, indicó en Cochabamba donde se replegó el pasado sábado para recibir su medicación.
Después se refirió al apoyo que va recibiendo la movilización: “Esta mañana llegaron seis personas de Tarija, el mediodía llegarán 35 compañeros del norte de Potosí y mañana llega una camionada de apoyo de Santa Cruz. También los compañeros de Oruro se van a sumar a la caravana, estamos fortaleciendo la caravana”.
Para el dirigente la caravana de protesta llegará a la ciudad de La Paz en la última semana de abril y reiteró que necesitan la solidaridad de las personas para con los movilizados para proveerles ropa de abrigo.
“Dejemos de poner en riesgo (a los marchistas) y vengan al diálogo con nosotros, incorpórense a las mesas de trabajo para ver el tema específico de la renta con el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas”, sostuvo la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero.
La funcionaria recordó que ya firmaron acuerdos las federaciones Oruro, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, La Paz, Potosí.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
