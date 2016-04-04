Habilitan la avenida de Los Leones

Desde las primeras horas del, la avenida Los Leones fue reabierta para el tránsito de vehículos después de reparar y dar mantenimiento a un sumidero de alta capacidad
El director de la Unidad de Mantenimiento, Luis Santander, explicó que los trabajos comenzaron el viernes y fueron concluidos la noche del domingo. Se reparó el sumidero, se colocaron cunetas en 20 metros lineales en ambos costados, señalizaciones y trabajos de limpieza.
“La avenida ya está habilitada para después de realizar los trabajos de reparación de este sumidero. Este sumidero ya tenía problemas, como hemos visto, estamos asegurando que todos los sumideros trabajen de mejor forma así evitamos cualquier problema con la circulación vehicular”, explicó Santander.
El sumidero fue reforzado con rieles metálicos y cemento. Se encuentra antes del ingreso al viaducto que conduce a los puentes Trillizos.
En el lugar, la Municipalidad también construyó 20 metros lineales de aceras en ambos costados y colocó nuevas señalizaciones.
En los trabajos intervinieron tres cuadrillas de obreros especialistas en sumideros y soldadura. La inversión total fue de 30 mil bolivianos.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
