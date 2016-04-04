En Chuquisaca bloquean contra traslado de juzgados

Los municipios Chuquisaqueños de Padilla y Monteagudo (provincia Tomina) iniciaron un bloqueo y paro indefinido en protesta por el traslado de juzgados, informó el asambleísta departamental José Ortiz.
“El paro cívico en Monteagudo es total y es acatado por todo los sectores de los dos municipios”, aseguró Ortiz, en declaración a los medios de comunicación. La información del asambleísta fue ratificada por la Unidad de Tránsito de Chuquisaca.
Las medidas de protesta buscan revertir la determinación del Consejo de la Magistratura de trasladar estos juzgados de instrucción a otros departamentos bajo el argumento de que no se tiene la carga procesal necesaria para mantenerlos en estas localidades Chuquisaqueñas.
Otro de los justicativos es que con el ingreso en vigencia de los nuevos Códigos de Procedimiento Civil y de Familias el manejo de los juzgados a cambiando.
La movilización de los municipios, 47 en toda Bolivia, para anular el traslado de los juzgados comenzó en enero pasado y fue frenado ante el compromiso del Consejo de la Magistratura de analizar la medida y tratar de revertir algunos traslados.
SUCRE/Loyola- Fides
