Panamá Papers: 95 compañías a nombre de bolivianos

En los registro del denominado “Panamá Papers” aparecen al menos 95 compañías, 18 clientes, 8 beneficiarios y 35 accionistas de Bolivia. La investigación periodística que divulgó documentos de un bufete panameño Mossack Fonseca que creaba para sus clientes empresas en paraísos fiscales.
El Panamá Papers consta de más de 11,5 millones de documentos del despacho de abogados panameño Mossack Fonseca, con presencia en 35 países, en un periodo de 40 años.
Estos documentos fueron obtenidos a partir de una fuente anónima por el diario alemán Sueddeutsche Zeitung, que los compartió con medios de todo el mundo y con el Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ).
En los documentos salen citadas cerca de 214.000 empresas en paraísos fiscales.
El caso salpicó a más de 140 personajes mundiales, como Lionel Messi, Mauricio Macri y Vladimir Putin.
LA PAZ/Fides
