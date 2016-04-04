Trabajadores de Ecobol en huelga de hambre

Los trabajadores de la Empresa de Correos de Bolivia (Ecobol) determinaron ingresar en huelga de hambre desde este lunes exigiendo el pago de salarios y de una solución definitiva al problema económico y social por el que pasa la entidad.
“Hemos determinado ingresar en huelga de hambre desde hoy (lunes) primero en La Paz y desde el martes nos seguirán Cochabamba y Santa Cruz y en los siguientes días el resto del país”, indicó Fidel Bascopé, ejecutivo sindical de los trabajadores de Ecobol a nivel nacional.
El representante recordó que son cuatro meses los que están sin cobrar sueldos y en algunos lugares del interior son ya cinco meses en los que no se les paga, también dijo que se presentaron opciones para llegar a una solución, pero el Ministerio de Economía no responde.
“La solución del problema está en manos del ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, quien debe devolver a la empresa los 14 millones de bolivianos que confisco de la venta de los bienes. Con esa suma se cubrirá los sueldos y los beneficios sociales”, explicó el dirigente.
Los trabajadores de Ecobol están movilizados hace cinco días con un paro indefinido y bloqueo de calles en las capitales departamentales.
LA PAZ/Fides
