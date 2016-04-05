Bolivia solicita información sobre los “Panamá Papers”

El Gobierno de Bolivia, mediante una carta dirigida al Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ), solicitó información oficial sobre el caso ‘Panamá Papers’, para identificar la posible existencia de indicios sobre la comisión de presuntos delitos de corrupción de ciudadanos y empresas bolivianas, informó el martes la ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia.
“Como Gobierno nacional nos interesa saber cómo se han suscitado estas actividades o inversiones que involucrarían a personas naturales y empresarios privados de nuestro país”, dijo en rueda de prensa.
Según ‘Panamá Papers’, se involucra al menos a 95 empresas, 18 clientes, ocho beneficiarios y 35 accionistas bolivianos, quienes optaron por participar de paraísos fiscales para evadir al fisco, pero no se mencionan nombres.
Valdivia expresó que lo que interesa es establecer si esos hechos conllevaron a la vulneración de normas del ordenamiento jurídico boliviano, es decir, si como resultado de esas actividades existirían indicios respecto a la presunta comisión de delitos de corrupción y de orden público tipificados y sancionados en el ordenamiento jurídico nacional.
En la misiva, indicó que se requiere información con relación a las empresas, ciudadanos bolivianos y personalidades políticamente expuestas, que habrían constituido diferentes formas de negocios bajo esa modalidad en el marco de la legislación panameña.
La solicitud está dirigida a Mireya Walker, vicepresidenta de ICIJ, para obtener información completa a efectos de que el Ministerio de Transparencia Institucional en el marco de sus competencias pueda identificar indicios y tomar acciones por la presunta comisión de delitos de corrupción que pudieron haberse cometido en nuestro país.
La ministra aseveró que en el marco del lineamiento de política de Estado de transparencia y lucha contra la corrupción, se encarará una investigación seria y responsable, en la medida de requerir la información que permita advertir la existencia de elementos que revelen indicios sobre la presunta comisión de delitos.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI
