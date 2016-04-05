Buscan cambiar de penal a Zapata

El caso de Gabriela Zapata parece complicarse después del motín que protagonizaron la internas del penal de Miraflores exigiendo la salida de la expareja del reclusorio. Mientras los abogados de la exejecutiva de CAMC quieren devolverla al penal de Obrajes o buscar la detención domiciliaria, el director de Penitenciarias, Jorge López, sostiene que se analiza la posibilidad de trasladarla a otra cárcel fuera de La Paz.
A primera hora del martes el abogado Eduardo León denunció que había un intento de linchar a su defendida por parte de un grupo de 15 internas, las cuales consideran que Zapata difamó a su centro penitenciario y tiene preferencias marcadas.
Walter Zuleta, también abogado de Zapata, reiteró que la movilización de las privadas de libertad la noche del lunes parte de una estrategia para llevar a su cliente a otro departamento donde “este alejada de los medios y las acciones se complique, porque el proceso está radicado en La Paz”.
Por su parte Willy Sánchez, también defensor de Zapata Montaño, indicó ante los sucesos de los últimos días son una prueba clara que “mi defendida corre riesgo en cualquier cárcel del país y por eso plantearemos un recurso para que se le conceda la detención domiciliaria”.
Mientras tanto el directo de Penitenciarias, Jorge López, reiteró que se analiza la posibilidad del traslado a otra penitenciaría para resguardarla y también para frenar el descontento de las internas de Miraflores.
Después reveló en contacto con Radio Fides, que el examen médico practicado a Zapata Montaño no mostró ninguna anormalidad física.
LA PAZ/Fides
