¿Con Título o sin Título?, el dilema de elegir Defensor

La disputa entre el oficialismo y la oposición para la elección del nuevo Defensor del Pueblo se inició en la mañana del miércoles cuando se trató de aprobar una convocatoria de consenso en una comisión de trabajo mientras el Movimiento al socialismo quiere una amplitud en los requisitos (obviaría el título profesional) la oposición, sobre todo Unidad Demócrata(UD), indica que esa posibilidad devaluará el cargo.

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, informó el miércoles que los postulantes a Defensor del Pueblo podrán carecer de título profesional, pero aclaró que ese documento se tomará en cuenta en la evaluación de méritos.

“No tener título profesional no será una limitante para los postulantes; sin embargo, será tomado en cuenta en la evaluación de méritos”, indicó.

Para el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, decidir lo contrario, es decir, que el postulante tenga título profesional, sería “una actitud discriminatoria”.

“Considero actitudes discriminatorias respecto de aquellas personas que siendo grandes luchadores sociales y grandes luchadores por los derechos humanos en nuestro país, por diferentes circunstancias, incluso por esa misma lucha en derechos humanos, no hayan obtenido un título académico, tengan que quedar inhabilitados”, dijo.

“Primero, el MAS no acepta que el nuevo Defensor del Pueblo sea un profesional, como manda la Constitución (Política del Estado), en el artículo 220, sino plantean que no siempre puede ser un profesional; segundo, nosotros (la oposición) pedimos que el Defensor sea un ciudadano o ciudadana que no tenga militancia política 10 años anteriores a la postulación, pero el MAS no acepta esa propuesta”, afirmó la diputada de UD Lourdes Millares.

La legisladora de UD también explicó que el cargo del Defensor del Pueblo tampoco debe recaer en una persona que haya sido dirigente o componente de una organización integrante de la Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio (Conalcam); menos un exministro, exviceministro, exalcalde, exgobernador y exasambleista pueden ser electo como nueva autoridad defensorial.

La sesión para aprobar la convocatoria a postulante a Defensor de Pueblo será aprobada la noche del miércoles por la Asamblea Legislativa de mayoría masista.

LA PAZ/Fides