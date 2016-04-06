¿Con Título o sin Título?, el dilema de elegir Defensor

La disputa entre el oficialismo y la oposición para la elección del nuevo Defensor del Pueblo se inició en la mañana del miércoles cuando se trató de aprobar una convocatoria de consenso en una comisión de trabajo mientras el Movimiento al socialismo quiere una amplitud en los requisitos (obviaría el título profesional) la oposición, sobre todo Unidad Demócrata(UD), indica que esa posibilidad devaluará el cargo.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, informó el miércoles que los postulantes a Defensor del Pueblo podrán carecer de título profesional, pero aclaró que ese documento se tomará en cuenta en la evaluación de méritos.
“No tener título profesional no será una limitante para los postulantes; sin embargo, será tomado en cuenta en la evaluación de méritos”, indicó.
Para el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, decidir lo contrario, es decir, que el postulante tenga título profesional, sería “una actitud discriminatoria”.
“Considero actitudes discriminatorias respecto de aquellas personas que siendo grandes luchadores sociales y grandes luchadores por los derechos humanos en nuestro país, por diferentes circunstancias, incluso por esa misma lucha en derechos humanos, no hayan obtenido un título académico, tengan que quedar inhabilitados”, dijo.
“Primero, el MAS no acepta que el nuevo Defensor del Pueblo sea un profesional, como manda la Constitución (Política del Estado), en el artículo 220, sino plantean que no siempre puede ser un profesional; segundo, nosotros (la oposición) pedimos que el Defensor sea un ciudadano o ciudadana que no tenga militancia política 10 años anteriores a la postulación, pero el MAS no acepta esa propuesta”, afirmó la diputada de UD Lourdes Millares.
La legisladora de UD también explicó que el cargo del Defensor del Pueblo tampoco debe recaer en una persona que haya sido dirigente o componente de una organización integrante de la Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio (Conalcam); menos un exministro, exviceministro, exalcalde, exgobernador y exasambleista pueden ser electo como nueva autoridad defensorial.
La sesión para aprobar la convocatoria a postulante a Defensor de Pueblo será aprobada la noche del miércoles por la Asamblea Legislativa de mayoría masista.
LA PAZ/Fides
Right here is the perfect web site for anyone who wants to understand this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost tough to
argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has been written about for many years.
Great stuff, just great!
It’s an amazing article for all the internet viewers; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for
my mission.
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading very
slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my
end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Hello, I check your blog like every week. Your humoristic style is witty,
keep it up!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve added you guys to
my personal blogroll.
Hey! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room
mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Great blog here! Additionally your website lots up fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link in your host?
I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I was able to find good info from your articles.
Fine way of describing, and fastidious piece of writing to take facts
on the topic of my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
What i do not understood is in fact how you are not actually a lot more well-appreciated than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly when it comes to this matter,
produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous
numerous angles. Its like women and men are not involved unless it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time handle it up!
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment
due to this sensible piece of writing.