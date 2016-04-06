Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 6 de abril de 2016 -- 22:11

El MAS aprueba convocatoria a Defensor del Pueblo

Plenaria de la Asamblea Legislativa. (APG)

Plenaria de la Asamblea Legislativa. (APG)

La Asamblea Legilativa aprobó la convocatoria para el Defensor del Pueblo y esperan elegido hasta la primera quincena de mayo.

Entre los requisitos esta no haber sido funcionaro público en los últimos diez años ni el gobierno nacional ni en los departamentales o municipales, indicó Luis Alberto González, presidente del Senado.

También el reglamento  para los postulantes, determina que no podrán postular los ciudadanos o ciudadanas que fueron candidatos a cargos electivos por un partido político en los últimos cinco años.

Los candidatos no tendrán la obligación de tener un título profesional, como planteó el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y generó una disputa con Unidad Demócrata (UD).

Pese a los berrinches de la oposición,  la maquinaria del MAS aprobó sin mayores problemas el reglamento para los postulantes a ser Defensor del Pueblo.

LA PAZ /Fides

,
37 comments on “El MAS aprueba convocatoria a Defensor del Pueblo

  2. I feel this is among the so much significant info for me. And i am satisfied reading
    your article. However want to commentary on some
    general issues, The site style is great, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D.
    Just right activity, cheers

    Responder

  3. Hello there I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was
    searching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute
    but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep
    up the superb job.

    Responder

  5. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate
    to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
    adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Responder

  8. hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up
    something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site,
    as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load
    properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your
    high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective
    intriguing content. Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  11. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot
    about this, like you wrote the book in it or
    something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message
    home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.

    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder

  19. I don’t even understand how I ended up here,
    however I believed this publish used to be great. I do not realize who you’re but certainly you’re going to a
    famous blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!

    Responder

  22. Awesome blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?

    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or
    go for a paid option? There are so many choices
    out there that I’m completely confused .. Any recommendations?

    Cheers!

    Responder

  25. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never
    found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
    In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  26. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  27. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i
    subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me
    a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your
    broadcast offered brilliant transparent concept

    Responder

  28. I think this is one of the so much important info for me.
    And i’m satisfied studying your article. However should statement on few general things, The site taste
    is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact great : D. Excellent process, cheers

    Responder

  30. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will always bookmark
    your blog and definitely will come back at some point. I want to
    encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice evening!

    Responder

  37. I really love your site.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this amazing site
    yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal blog and would
    like to learn where you got this from or just what the theme is
    called. Kudos!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>