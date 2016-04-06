El MAS aprueba convocatoria a Defensor del Pueblo

La Asamblea Legilativa aprobó la convocatoria para el Defensor del Pueblo y esperan elegido hasta la primera quincena de mayo.
Entre los requisitos esta no haber sido funcionaro público en los últimos diez años ni el gobierno nacional ni en los departamentales o municipales, indicó Luis Alberto González, presidente del Senado.
También el reglamento para los postulantes, determina que no podrán postular los ciudadanos o ciudadanas que fueron candidatos a cargos electivos por un partido político en los últimos cinco años.
Los candidatos no tendrán la obligación de tener un título profesional, como planteó el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y generó una disputa con Unidad Demócrata (UD).
Pese a los berrinches de la oposición, la maquinaria del MAS aprobó sin mayores problemas el reglamento para los postulantes a ser Defensor del Pueblo.
LA PAZ /Fides
