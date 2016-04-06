Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 6 de abril de 2016 -- 16:28

Descubren cuerpo de una mujer en una celda de Palmasola

Ingreso al penal de Palmasola. (Archivo)

Ingreso al penal de Palmasola. (Archivo)

El comandante de la Policía de Santa Cruz, Sabino Guzmán, reportó el miércoles el hallazgo del cadáver de una mujer en una celda del penal de Palmasola, donde fue asesinada y sepultada hace un año por su pareja, un interno del centro penitenciario.

“Marco Ramiro Colque, un interno procesado y sentenciado por homicidio, habría victimado a su pareja en su celda y con la ayuda de otro interno procedieron a enterrarla dentro de su misma habitación; sellando con cemento (la tumba)”, explicó.

Guzmán precisó que el hecho sucedió hace más de un año y que la identidad de la víctima está por confirmarse mediante el registro del libro de visitas.

Tanto el autor como su cómplice están aislados y fueron puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía, que podría solicitar un proceso por feminicidio para ampliar la condena de ambos internos.

El jefe policial dijo que el cómplice delató a Colque, porque éste no le habría cancelado dinero con el que debía “comprar su silencio”.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
