Posible infanticidio, no hay el cuerpo de la bebé

La Policía investiga un posible caso de infanticidio de una bebé de dos meses de nacida, en el municipio de Cotoca, del departamento de Santa Cruz. Se presume que una pareja de drogodependientes mató a golpes a su hija y luego la enterró en un terreno baldío, tras dos días de búsqueda por parte de los uniformados aún no se puede encontrar el cuerpo.
Según la hermana de uno de los presuntos homicidas, la madre confesó el crimen, en una borrachera, por lo que le pide dar a conocer el lugar exacto donde enterraron a la infante para poder darle cristiana sepultura.
“Yo supe recién hace dos semanas y averigüe (del caso), que ella (la madre) de borracha había hablado, ella había declarado que parece que él (padre) la había maltratado y parece que murió. Él se droga y es agresivo y tal vez se le pasó la mano. Yo quiero que aparezca el cuerpito para darle una cristiana sepultura”, dijo a los medios.
Sin embargo el padre de la bebé negó el crimen y alegó que la muerte se debió a una enfermedad, pero cuando se le preguntó por qué no habían enterrado a la niña en un cementerio éste no supo responder.
“No acabamos con la vida de la niña, fue una enfermedad, nos asustamos y la enterramos acá, no la golpeamos la bebé estaba enferma, su estómago estaba hinchado”, aseguró.
La Defensoría de la Niñez y la Adolescencia se sumó a la querella en contra la pareja que es por el delito de infanticidio. La entidad cuenta con la certificación del hospital donde la madre dio a luz a su niña.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
