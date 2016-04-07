Imputan a Macri por los Panama Papers

El fiscal argentino anunció hoy que investigará al presidente Mauricio Macri por una posible “omisión de datos en su declaración jurada” a raíz de su participación en una empresa constituida en Las Bahamas, cuya existencia se conoció gracias a los denominados “papeles de Panamá”.
El procurador Federico Delgado consideró en declaraciones a radio Continental que hay elementos para investigar a Macri después de que el diputado kirchnerista Norman Martínez presentase una denuncia contra él.
“Lo que hicimos fue, efectivamente, pedir al juez (Sebastián) Casanello la apertura de una investigación”, detalló el fiscal.
BUENOS AIRES/ Agencias
