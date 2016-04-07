Los transportistas tienen 45 días para mejorar vehículos

El alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla informó este jueves que los choferes sindicalizados tienen 45 días para mejorar las condiciones de sus vehículos y anunció drásticas sanciones para los que incumplan.
“Los transportistas tienen 45 días para mejorar las instalaciones internas, los asientos, los vidrios, para poder garantizar la seguridad de los usuarios de tal manera que ellos acompañen este proceso de transformación vinculado a la tarifa plana, a contar con transporte pero además a contar con un transporte seguro y de mejor calidad que es lo que la gente ha estado exigiendo”, explicó.
El 17 de febrero, la Alcaldía y la dirigencia de los choferes del transporte público, juntas vecinales y organismos de participación y control social suscribieron un compromiso para mejorar el servicio.
Según la Ley 167 de Control de Servicio de Transporte de Pasajeros, los parámetros que deben cumplirse en un plazo de 90 días, computables desde el 22 de febrero, son: identificación del servicio, las puertas en buen estado, las ventanas en buen estado y con posibilidades de abrirse y cerrarse, contar con implementos para seguridad y primeros auxilios, la visibilidad de los parabrisas (con lo cual se obliga a sacar los carteles de cartón), el buen estado de los asientos.
Anticipó que a partir de este lunes la Guardia Municipal de Transporte y los funcionarios ediles reforzarán los controles en diferentes puntos de la ciudad y recordar a los choferes que tiene 45 días para mejorar sus instalaciones.
“Al cabo de los cuales, como está establecido en la norma, las instalaciones que no están adecuadas de acuerdo a los parámetros van a ser sancionados drásticamente con multas pecuniarias, en este tiempo no hemos sancionados y no lo vamos a hacer hasta fines del mes de mayo a los temas vinculados a la calidad, ése es el plazo que tienen los choferes”, advirtió.
LA PAZ/Con información de GAMLP
