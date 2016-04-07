Obispos: “la mentira es el mecanismo más destructor de la unidad”

Los obispos del país que esta mañana iniciaron su 101 Asamblea en Cochabamba aseguraron que el demonio es el maestro en dividir y que la mentira es el mecanismo más destructor de la unidad, por tanto todos estamos llamados a recuperar el ideal de un pueblo unido. Además aseguran que se constata el vacío de líderes auténticos, veraces y honestos.
“El demonio es maestro en dividir” y “la mentira es el mecanismo más destructor de la unidad” son algunos de los planteamientos que están plasmados en el discurso de inauguración de la Asamblea de Obispos de Bolivia.
Para la Iglesia “no es novedad percibir que en nuestro pueblo hay señales evidentes de división. Y toda división en todos los países empobrece la unidad; además de crear tensiones, resentimientos y confrontaciones que llevan al riesgo de bloquear definitivamente el diálogo”.
Además le preocupa la falta de comunión respetuosa y civilizada, lo que exigiría “considerar y reflexionar sobre la urgente necesidad de despojarnos de actitudes egoístas, soberbias y vanidosas”, por tanto los políticos como los ciudadanos de la calle estamos llamados a contribuir y recuperar el ideal de un pueblo unido.
Sobre a la reciente Carta Pastoral sobre narcotráfico y drogadicción dirigida a todo el pueblo boliviano, la los obispos aclaran que el objetivo “es hacer tomar conciencia respecto a esta realidad preocupante. Por tanto, estamos llamados a crear espacios de reflexión y diálogo entre todos los sectores del país”. Entonces –dicen- como Iglesia, Pueblo de Dios, “en la exigencia transformadora de la pastoral misionera, jamás tenemos que resignarnos, menos acobardarnos de ser firmes en la identidad cristiana sin debilitar ni relativizar la opción preferencial por los pobres”.
Los obispos también aseguran que se “constata el vacío de líderes auténticos, veraces y honestos. Por lo tanto, es preciso crear espacios de formación de líderes que sean capaces de integrar a todos los ciudadanos en una Bolivia unida”.
Para los obispos, el perfil de un líder se refleja en la “sabiduría de crear consensos en la diversidad y con la diversidad. Otra de sus características es respetar el poder y la voz del pueblo, sin centralismos ni partidismos, administrando honradamente los bienes del Estado solo y únicamente en favor del país”.
LA PAZ/Fides
