Fecha de publicación: Jueves 7 de abril de 2016 -- 11:16

Panama Papers: ICIJ desestima pedido del Ministerio de Transparencia

a_101_panamapapers_160404__316062.nbcnews-ux-1080-600El Consorcio de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ) por sus siglas en inglés) comunicó que no podrá clasificar documentos de ciudadanos o empresas bolivianas que figuran en el caso Panamá Papers, como pidió el Gobierno, porque los datos todavía no fueron verificados, informó la ministra de Transparencia Lenny valdivia.

“Nos dicen que no nos pueden dar esa información porque precisamente no ha sido objeto de una verificación a través de un trabajo periodístico”, indicó Valdivia en un medio televisivo.

El martes, el Minsiterio de Transparencia mandó una carta a la vicepresidenta de la ICIJ, Mireya Walker, pidiendo que esta institución con sesde en EEUU facilite documentación de las presuntas empresas que figuran en el caso de los Pnamá Papers. Según el diario The Irish Time al menos 95 empresas, 18 clientes, ocho beneficiarios y 35 accionistas bolivianos, están vinculados con el caso.

La autoridad indicó que recibieron la respuesta del ICIJ mediante una misiva el miércoles pasado, pero alegó que el Gobierno está interesado en saber si ha habido algún empresario boliviano o persona natural o jurídica involucrada en esta investigación, informó.

La ICIJ filtró 11 millones de documentos del bufete panameño Mossack Fonseca, firma que se dedicaría a crear empresas en paraísos fiscales, escándalo que se conoce como “Panamá Papers”.

LA PAZ/Con datos de canales de televisión.

 

