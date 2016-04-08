García Linera: La cúpula católica debe escuchar a las bases

El vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, en conferencia de prensa este viernes se refirió a la jerarquía de la Iglesia Católica y le pidió que vuelva a compartir con el pueblo y “deje el oropel”.
“Hay una jerarquía de la Iglesia muy distanciada de las bases católicas y de los curas y monjas que están con el pueblo y las comunidades”, indicó García Linera al ser preguntado en conferencia de prensa su opinión sobre los documentos recientes de los obispos católicos.
En parte de su intervención reiteró que la actual cúpula de los católicos está alejada de lo que quieren sus seguidores y que sus criterios son tomados como de un sector de este colectividad religiosa, pero no de su conjunto.
La Conferencia Episcopal de Bolivia (CEB) emitió un documento sobre el tema del narcotráfico en Bolivia, en el que sostiene que este mal ha penetrado en la estructuras del Estado y a convertido a los bolivianos de productores de drogas a consumidores.
La respuesta por parte de todo el Gobierno fue dura exigiendo que los obispos presenten una lista de los funcionarios y autoridades que estuvieran comprometidas con el tráfico de drogas, para dar veracidad a sus afirmaciones.
El jueves 7 de abril la CEB inició su reunión anual en la ciudad de Cochabamba y en un comunicado puntualizó que Bolivia necesita una renovación de líderes y también buscar la unidad del pueblo.
García Linera respondió: “Donde tiene que haber renovación es en el liderazgo de la jerarquía católica boliviana, muy alejada de los pobres”.
También pidió que la jerarquía católica debiera volver a sentido de los evangelios y seguir la opción de los pobres la que Jesús predicó y enseñó a sus seguidores.
LA PAZ/ Fides
