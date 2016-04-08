Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de abril de 2016 -- 10:33

Asamblea elaborará convocatoria para elegir al Contralor

Contraloría, Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, Álvaro García Linera,

Contralor Gereral del Estado, Gabriel Herbas.

El presidente nato de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional (ALP), Álvaro García Linera, informó el viernes que paralelamente al trabajo para la elección del Defensor del Pueblo, esa instancia elaborará la convocatoria para elegir al nuevo titular de la Contraloría General del Estado, cargo que desde 2008 es ejercido por Gabriel Herbas de manera interina.

“En paralelo a la elección del Defensor del Pueblo vamos a convocar a la elección del nuevo Contralor del Estado que correrá en los siguientes días”, dijo en conferencia de prensa, en la ciudad de La Paz.

García Linera solicitó que los presidentes de las cámaras de Diputados y Senadores convoquen a los jefes de bancada entre el lunes y martes e inicien el trabajo para consensuar un reglamento de convocatoria para ese cargo.

“Calculo máximo al viernes nuevamente habrá Asamblea Legislativa para que se apruebe la convocatoria a Contralor del Estado”, mencionó.

En referencia a otros interinados en instituciones públicas, que superan los 10, como la Aduana Nacional, el Banco Central de Bolivia, el también vicepresidente del Estado explicó que las convocatorias se elaborarán de acuerdo con las necesidades institucionales.

“Los siguientes cargos iré evaluando, va depender de las necesidades de carácter institucional”, dijo.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
