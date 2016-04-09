Al menos dos militares mueren en emboscada terrorista en Perú

Al menos dos militares peruanos murieron durante la madrugada de este sábado tras una emboscada terrorista en el Valle de los ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM), en el departamento central de Junín, según informaron medios locales.
El especialista en narcotráfico Pedro Yanaga dijo a Radio Programas del Perú que los responsables pueden ser remanentes del grupo ultraizquierdista Sendero Luminoso, quienes atacaron a una comitiva del Ejército cuando iba a resguardar colegios de la zona para las elecciones de este domingo.
Según el diario El Comercio, otros tres militares están heridos en la zona esperando apoyo del comando especial del VRAEM. Sin embargo, aún no hay información sobre la situación de los responsables.
Los atacantes trabajarían en estrecha relación con el narcotráfico y serían considerados parte de Sendero, aunque sus dirigentes repudian al encarcelado fundador del grupo, Abimael Guzmán, y no se reconocen como sus herederos ideológicos.
Perú sufrió violentos incidentes durante 20 años, entre 1980 y 2000, que según la Comisión de la Verdad dejó poco menos de 70.000 muertos, la mayoría por culpa de Sendero Luminoso.
Tomado de Emol
