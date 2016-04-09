Imputaron a Cristina Kirchner por lavado de dinero

La declaración de Leonardo Fariña en la causa de “La Ruta del Dinero K”, regida la figura de “arrepentido”, generó ayer una consecuencia judicial de alto impacto político. Los datos que aportó el ex valijero en la primera etapa de su presentación en los tribunales fueron de tal magnitud y con tanto nivel de detalle, que el fiscal del caso, Guillermo Marijuán, tomó la decisión de redactar un requirimiento para iniciar un nuevo proceso en el que incluyó en calidad de imputada a la ex presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner; al ex ministro de Planificación Federal, Julio De Vido; y a un personaje central de la arquitectura financiera de los Kirchhner, el financista Ernesto Clarens, quien trabajó en las redes societarias de la economía de Néstor Kirchner y su familia, y también en la del acusado de ser su testaferro, el empresario Lázaro Báez. En el requerimiento también se incluyeron a otras personas, de las que trascendieron, por ahora sus nombres.

La información fue confirmada a Clarín por fuentes que están al tanto de esta novedad judicial.

La causa de “La Ruta del Dinero K” está hoy bajo secreto de sumario, y ese régimen es cumplido por todas las personas que escucharon ayer a Fariña.

Aun así, parte de la declaración de Fariña trascendió de a partes: tal como anticipó Clarín, “Leo” contó, aportando información y posibles testigos, que la propia Cristina y antes su marido habían armado una estructura para sacar del país o blanquear en inversiones locales fondos millonarios que, según él, tenían origen ilícito.

Fariña dijo ayer que una de las cosas que ahora se animaba a revelar ante la Justicia lo que él dice conocer de “La Ruta del Dinero K” porque siente que puede confiar en las autoridadse que siguen el caso, sobre todo en el fiscal Marijuán.

Fariña repitió ayer frente al juez Casanello y a Marijuán lo que antes le había contado a Jorge Lanata en entrevistas con cámara oculta que se difundieron en el programa PPT, de canal 13: “Los Kirchner armaron una red de lavado con plata del Estado y ustedes pueden descubrirlo conmigo por qué yo sé cómo lo hicieron”, dijo, palabras más, palabras menos.

La nueva imputación de la ex Presidenta en un caso de lavado, impulsada ahora por Marijuán, podría provocar que el testimonio del imputado Fariña en la causa de “La Ruta del Dinero K” sea utilizado por otros jueces que investigan otros jueces.

Esta historia, la trama del camino de fondos públicos que se podrían haber usado para cometer ilícitos financieros por quienes manejaron el Poder Ejecutivo durante los últimos doce años, toma ahora nuevos rumbos, en distintas direcciones: “La Ruta del Dinero K” es cada vez más grande, compleja e incluye de a poco a personajes diversos, pero muy influyentes.

La decisión de Marijuán abre un nuevo frente judicial para Cristina Kirchner, que el miércoles deberá prestar declaración indagatoria en otra causa, en la que se investiga la operatoria del Banco Central con dólar futuro.

Tomado de El Clarín