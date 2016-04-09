Fecha de publicación: Sábado 9 de abril de 2016 -- 10:28

Juez ordena la aprehensión de Rafael Quispe

Diputado de la opositora Unidad Demócrata, Rafael Quispe.

La juez I de Instrucción Anticorrupción, Cinthia Delgadillo, declaró el viernes al diputado de la opositora Unidad Demócrata, Rafael Quispe, “rebelde” y emitió una orden de aprehensión por evadir a la justicia, en el proceso instaurado en marzo de 2015 por Felipe Huanca.

“Dada la conducta reiterada de dilación y evasión de la justicia por parte de Rafael Quispe, la juez Delgadillo declaró su rebeldía y en ese sentido ordenó la aprehensión y la publicación de sus señas mediante edictos”, informó el abogado Gonzalo Cordero.

Recordó que Quispe, fue denunciado e imputado por los delitos de violencia política contra las mujeres, discriminación y acoso político.

Precisó que Quispe faltó por cuarta vez a la audiencia cautelar, en la que la autoridad jurisdiccional debió definir su situación legal, que presentó a destiempo una supuesta justificación de viaje.

El jurista anunció que están solicitando la detención preventiva, porque no hay garantías de que en libertad no perjudique el avance de la investigación.

“Entre las pruebas de cargo, hemos presentado los recortes de periódicos y las declaraciones de Rafael Quispe que atacaron y mellaron la dignidad y la posición de dirigente indígena de mi cliente”, sustentó.

Recordó que antes de las elecciones sub nacionales, Quispe acusó de dos hechos “concretos” a su cliente, entre ellos, de adquirir dos inmuebles en la ciudad de El Alto con recursos provenientes del Fondo Indígena.

Dijo que en la investigación se demostró todo lo contrario, que la compra de esos inmuebles data de una década antes de la creación del Fondo Indígena.

LA PAZ/ABI

