Jueza da libertad irrestricta a falso Gerente del SIN

La Jueza Cuarto de Instrucción Cautelar de Cochabamba, Karina Marañón, determinó libertad irrestricta de Juan Carlos P. R. quien se hacía pasar por Gerente del Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) y extorsionó a una contribuyente de la ciudad de Tarija, a quien le prometió liberarla de una deuda tributaria.
Ante el hecho, tanto el Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) como la contribuyente lo denunciaron ante el Ministerio Público por los delitos de extorsión y estafa, según una nota de prensa.
El imputado fue detenido en flagrancia un día antes de la audiencia cautelar, el jueves 7 de abril de 2016, por efectivos de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Cochabamba, cuando cobraba 1.500 bolivianos, monto que le fue girado desde la ciudad de Tarija, por la contribuyente afectada.
El SIN continuará promoviendo la investigación, toda vez que esta persona inescrupulosa no desempeñó, ni desempeña funciones en la institución. Además alerta a los contribuyentes no dejarse sorprender por este tipo de personas inescrupulosas, con promesas de liberación de deudas u otros.
Asimismo, cualquier denuncia de hechos irregulares puede ser revelada a través de la línea gratuita Nº 800 100 333 o a las gerencias distritales de su jurisdicción.
LA PAZ/Fides
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and
in my view suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be
benefited from this website.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a
great blog like this one nowadays.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this piece of
writing as well as from our argument made at this time.
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with useful info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire group will probably be
thankful to you.
After I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a
comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is a means you
can remove me from that service? Thank you!
Greetings I am so delighted I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Digg
for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for
a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through
it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest
you few interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write
next articles referring to this article. I desire
to read even more things about it!
Having read this I believed it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to
put this short article together. I once again find myself
spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.