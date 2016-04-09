Fecha de publicación: Sábado 9 de abril de 2016 -- 11:38

Jueza da libertad irrestricta a falso Gerente del SIN

El SIN procesa a un falso Gerente.

La Jueza Cuarto de Instrucción Cautelar de Cochabamba, Karina Marañón, determinó libertad irrestricta de Juan Carlos P. R. quien se hacía pasar por Gerente del Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) y extorsionó a una contribuyente de la ciudad de Tarija, a quien le prometió liberarla de una deuda tributaria.

Ante el hecho, tanto el Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) como la contribuyente lo denunciaron ante el Ministerio Público por los delitos de extorsión y estafa, según una nota de prensa.

El imputado fue detenido en flagrancia un día antes de la audiencia cautelar, el jueves 7 de abril de 2016, por efectivos de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Cochabamba, cuando cobraba 1.500 bolivianos, monto que le fue girado desde la ciudad de Tarija, por la contribuyente afectada.

El SIN continuará promoviendo la investigación, toda vez que esta persona inescrupulosa no desempeñó, ni desempeña funciones en la institución. Además alerta a los contribuyentes no dejarse sorprender por este tipo de personas inescrupulosas, con promesas de liberación de deudas u otros.

Asimismo, cualquier denuncia de hechos irregulares puede ser revelada a través de la línea gratuita Nº 800 100 333 o a las gerencias distritales de su jurisdicción.

LA PAZ/Fides

