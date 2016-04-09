Rafael Quispe: “si por denunciar tengo que ir a la cárcel voy a ir”

El diputado opositor de Unidad Demócrata (UD), Rafael Quispe, declaró este sábado a radio Fides que si por denunciar hechos de corrupción, como el caso del Fondo Indígena, debe ir a la cárcel entonces así lo hará, las declaraciones las realizó después de conocer que la justicia lo declaró en rebeldía y emitió una orden de aprehensión en su contra.
“Yo soy uno de los ciudadanos que ha denunciado la corrupción y si por eso, por denunciar, tengo que ir a la cárcel voy a ir”, manifestó Quispe quien ésta mañana aún se encontraba en Tarija y buscaba un bus para retornar a La Paz.
“Estaré en camino a la ciudad de La Paz, llegaré esta noche y si es domingo o lunes vamos a presentarnos, nosotros no nos vamos a escapar, no somos de los que dice el imperio”, aseveró.
La juez 1º de Instrucción Anticorrupción, Cinthia Delgadillo, declaró el viernes a Quispe “rebelde” y emitió una orden de aprehensión por evadir a la justicia, en el proceso instaurado en marzo de 2015 por Felipe Huanca.
Al respecto, Rafael Quispe dijo que junto a su abogado presentaron un memorial informando que él estaba de viaje, sin embargo aquel documento no fue válido para la justicia que decidió emitir la orden de aprehensión.
El diputado estuvo en Cochabamba, Santa Cruz y Tarija trabajando la organización de una cumbre de justicia paralela a que está organizando el Órgano Ejecutivo.
“Soy un ciudadano más que vamos a asumir la responsabilidad de enfrentarnos ante la justicia, no necesitamos ningún mandamiento de aprehensión y vamos a estar al frente, el lunes o el domingo, en la Fiscalía departamental de La Paz”, concluyó.
LA PAZ/Fides
