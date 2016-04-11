Fecha de publicación: Lunes 11 de abril de 2016 -- 12:32

Evo sugiere analizar medidas similares a un toque de queda

El presidente Evo Morales en la inauguración de la VI Cumbre Nacional de Seguridad Ciudadana. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales sugirió este lunes empezar a planificar y debatir algunas medidas parecidas a un “toque de queda”, pero no al estilo militar como en los tiempos de dictadura, el objetivo es debatir y contrarrestar la inseguridad ciudadana que se vive en el país.

En la inauguración de la VI Cumbre Nacional de Seguridad Ciudadana, el Jefe de Estado cuestionó que los jóvenes asistan a sus fiestas toda la noche, que empiecen a las 23.00 con la llamada “previa”, continúen desde las 24.00 hasta las 05.00 y terminen entre las 05.00 y 06.00 con el denominado “remate”.

“¿Cómo enfrentamos este problema? y con razón algunas madres plantean como hacer y tal vez en su imaginación queda como un toque de queda, no siempre al estilo militar pero alguna medida, eso pasa por la responsabilidad de las Alcaldías, de la Gobernación del Gobierno nacional, habría que empezar a practicar y debatir estos temas que se presentan”, sostuvo.

Explicó que algunas madres de familia le manifestaron su deseo de que se aplique el “toque de queda” para disminuir la delincuencia, además dijo que siente “que la democracia tiene algunas desventajas”.

En su criterio, la inseguridad ciudadana y la delincuencia deriva de varios factores siendo uno de los más importantes los valores. “Los valores para cualquier ser humano viene de la familia, debe perfeccionarse, mejorarse en la escuela, la comunidad, en toda la sociedad. Cómo reducir esa pérdida de valores”, indicó.

El presidente Morales también anunció la creación del proyecto Sistema Integrado de Seguridad Ciudadana “Bol 110” con una inversión de 105 millones de dólares.

“Esta es la nueva propuesta que traemos, invertiremos 105 millones de dólares para bien del pueblo boliviano. A la cabeza de Ministerio de Gobierno acompañado del comandante de la Policía y equipo de trabajo esperamos la participación activa de los gobiernos departamentales y municipales”, aseguró.

LA PAZ /Fides

