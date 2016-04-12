El Día del Niño en imágenes

Los niños con cáncer reciben presentes de varias personas. (ABI)
El exceso de la politización en el festejo de los niños en la Asamblea Legislativa. (APG)
Los niños también protestaron y exigieron sus derechos en su día. (ABI)
Aprendiendo de la Policía. ABI
Los festejados fueron más felices cuando recibieron sus presentes. (APG)
LA PAZ/Fides
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I
am satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to
guide other people.