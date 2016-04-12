Fecha de publicación: Martes 12 de abril de 2016 -- 15:26

García Linera a los niños en su día: “Su futuro está asegurado”

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera abraza a una niña. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera abraza a una niña. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera dijo el martes, en la ciudad de El Alto, a los niños y niñas del país, que esta jornada celebran su día, que su futuro está asegurado y les pidió que estudien mucho para que el país prospere.

“En el Día del Niño vengo a decirles eso hemos traído regalitos pero lo más importante es decirles niños que su futuro está asegurado, el futuro de ustedes está pavimentando, no va ser una carretera de tierra ni con precipicios el futuro de ustedes va ser una carretera pavimentada”, aseveró.

El Vicepresidente, el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, y concejales de la urbe alteña entregaron obsequios y premios a los niños y niñas de esa unidad educativa.

García Linera indicó que el Gobierno cumplió con tres obligaciones que tenía con los niños del país, como garantizar una patria libre y soberana; cuidarlos, protegerlos y darles educación, y darles un futuro.

“A estos niños con nuestro presidente Evo Morales les estamos construyendo una linda casa, una linda casa donde puedan trabajar cuando sean grandes, (…) nuestro Presidente cada día trabaja para que cuando ustedes sean grandes no les falte comida, no falte estudio, universidad, educación, esas tres cosas estamos cumpliendo para ustedes”, remarcó.

Por otra parte, anunció que el Gobierno construirá sistemas sanitarios  para esa unidad educativa, porque los actuales están en pésimas condiciones y mal estado.

Por su parte, el Ministro de la Presidencia detalló que los niños y niñas recibieron 1.000 presentes, que tenían diferentes artículos como: reglas, cuadernos, lápices, llaveros, un par de zapatillas, entre otros.

Además, dijo que de obsequió 1.000 bolsas de galletas, cereales, jugos, juguetes, y 20 premios que consistía en una mochila con material escolar y con una pelota de fútbol.

“A todos los niños expresarles nuestro mayor cariño, nuestro mayor respeto darles un abrazo a todos por este día especial, es el día especial dedicado a los niños”, subrayó.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

