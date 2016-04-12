Obispos sostienen que una resolución ministerial legaliza el aborto

La 101 Asamblea de los Obispos de Bolivia advirtió el martes que la Resolución Ministerial No. 1508 del 24.11.2015 del Ministerio de Salud enviada a los hospitales y centros de salud obliga a los médicos a practicar el aborto impune, ignorando la objeción de conciencia de los médicos para evitar la interrupción del embarazo en casos de violación.
“Hace poco el Ministerio de Salud ha enviado a los Hospitales y centros de salud la Resolución Ministerial No. 1508 del 24.11.2015 con el protocolo para la práctica de la así pretendida “interrupción del embarazo”, a aplicarse en los casos de violación y de grave riesgo para la salud y la vida de la madre”, indica el documento de los religiosos.
El comunicado de los obispos sostiene que la resolución ministerial que autoriza implementar un protocolo para el aborto hasta las veintidós semanas de gestación, deja al criterio de la mujer y del médico de asumir esta medida.
“Consideramos que este protocolo, además de inconstitucional, no sólo niega el derecho a la vida del niño concebido, sino que pone en peligro la misma salud de la madre que se pretende preservar”, dice en su mensaje.
Para los obispos “el caso es aún más grave porque obliga a los médicos a practicar el aborto, hecho que viola la libertad y el ejercicio de la profesión médica. Es urgente que las instancias judiciales correspondientes se pronuncien sobre la constitucionalidad de ese protocolo, y reconozcan el derecho a la vida del niño por nacer, la objeción de conciencia de los médicos y la opción de abstenerse de practicar un aborto en cualquiera de sus fases”.
Al concluir este punto de su mensaje indican: “La profesión médica puede y debe proteger la salud de la madre sin sacrificar a la vida del hijo. Nos preocupa la situación de las mujeres víctimas de la violencia, en especial del crimen de violación, y la sociedad tiene que apoyarlas con todos los medios necesarios, psicológicos, médicos, espirituales y materiales, para que puedan llevar adelante la maternidad en el mejor modo posible”.
El Tribunal Constitucional recomendó a la Asamblea Legislativa en febrero de 2014 que analice las formas de implementar el artículo 66 de la Constitución que garantizan los derechos sexuales de todas las bolivianas y bolivianos, incluido el aborto.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
!!…ESTO ES “RIDÍCULO, ESTÚPIDO E INDIGNANTE”…!!
“Si hace mucho tiempo el “ABORTO” hubiera sido legal en Bolivia por motivo de la “POBREZA EXTREMA” !!…El Presidente “EVO MORALES AIMA”…NUNCA HUBIERA NACIDO…!!
