El Alto: rebalsan aguas lixiviadas del relleno sanitario

Los comunarios que viven alrededor del relleno sanitario de Villa Ingenio de la ciudad de El Alto denunciaron este martes, a radio Fides, que dos de las siete piscinas donde desembocan las aguas lixiviadas de toda la basura que llega al lugar rebalsaron, por tanto piden su cierre e impiden el ingreso de los carros basureros.
“Esta madrugada han reventado (rebalsado) las piscinas y ha afectado a todos los terrenos y cultivos que están por el lugar, las aguas lixiviadas que tiene el relleno sanitario han contaminado”, informó el dirigente vecinal René Salgueiro.
Indicó que no solo estarían contaminados los terrenos aledaños, sino que también el río Seke que pasa por la ciudad alteña y desemboca en la bahía de Cohana del Lago Titicaca.
Según Salgueiro, a pesar de los reclamos a las autoridades y a la empresa Colina, encargada del relleno, no son escuchados. “Hemos tenidos una reunión de emergencia ayer por la tarde con el encargado de la empresa Colina, Andrés Gutiérrez, y es lo mismo, no escucha nada”, dijo.
Además sostuvo que ya pidieron el cierre del relleno a diferentes autoridades “pero hacen oídos sordos y la basura no está tapado como debería ser. La empresa Colina debería realizar el tratamiento de las aguas y el cierre, pero no cumple y debería ser sancionada”.
Por esta situación los comunarios decidieron impedir el ingreso de los carros basureros. “Desde hoy ya no entra ni un kilo de basura más, acá, al relleno sanitario de Villa Ingenio. Tiene que cerrarse definitivamente porque ya está colapsado”, indicó.
Informó que hasta el medio día había al menos 20 carros parados en la zona Las Lomas y fueron impedidos de seguir su viaje hasta el relleno.
LA PAZ/Fides
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive
trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done
a magnificent task in this topic!
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your website offered us with useful info to
work on. You’ve done an impressive process and our entire neighborhood will probably be grateful
to you.
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new
comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the
exact same comment. Is there a way you are able to remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
present here at this web site, thanks admin of this web site.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth
was once a amusement account it. Look complex to more
brought agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this site, and post is really fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting such posts.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Excellent work!
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your content.
The article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to
take a note of your blog and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I subscribed to your Feed too.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet
browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design and style look great though! Hope you
get the problem solved soon. Kudos
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have
found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads.
I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its aided me.
Good job.
Thank you for every other great article. The place else could anyone
get that type of info in such a perfect means of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the
look for such info.
Hey there I am so delighted I found your blog page,
I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Digg for
something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say
cheers for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have book-marked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
read more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
Hi every one, here every one is sharing these kinds of experience, thus it’s nice to read this blog, and I used to go to see this web site daily.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you
shield this hike.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none
the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import
all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind
of help would be really appreciated!
I used to be recommended this web site by means
of my cousin. I’m no longer certain whether this post is written through him as nobody
else recognise such distinctive approximately my trouble.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
Great post! We will be linking to this particularly
great post on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant paragraph.
Good day I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found
you by error, while I was searching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post
and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment
but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
am impressed! Extremely helpful information specifically
the ultimate section I take care of such info much.
I used to be seeking this certain info for a long time. Thanks and good luck.
Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding something
fully, however this paragraph provides pleasant understanding even.
Very good article! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my
comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
just wanted to say superb blog!
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely loved every bit of
it. I have got you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff you post…
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog site in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, excellent blog!
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i
read this paragraph i thought i could also make comment
due to this brilliant piece of writing.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web page, for the reason that i wish for
enjoyment, as this this web page conations truly pleasant funny material too.
Great blog here! Additionally your website so much up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link to
your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
For the reason that the admin of this website is working,
no uncertainty very shortly it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
web site, how can i subscribe for a blog
site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the challenges.
It was truly informative. Your website is very useful.
Thanks for sharing!
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is available on web?
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are
looking to trade techniques with other folks, please shoot me an email
if interested.
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality
writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Good blog you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find good quality
writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same
time as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe
for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent concept
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same
page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Good way of telling, and pleasant paragraph to obtain data about my presentation focus, which
i am going to convey in college.
Amazing things here. I’m very happy to peer your post.
Thanks a lot and I am looking ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Thank you for some other fantastic article. The place else may just anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal means
of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such
information.
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people about this subject,
but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours lately, but I
by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my view,
if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content
as you probably did, the web will probably be much more
helpful than ever before.
Heya! I realize this is kind of off-topic however I had
to ask. Does operating a well-established blog such as yours take
a massive amount work? I’m completely new to operating a blog but I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my
personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to
my own blogroll.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good
topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info
for my mission.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hi fantastic website! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of work?
I’ve absolutely no understanding of coding however I was hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject nevertheless I simply
needed to ask. Appreciate it!
constantly i used to read smaller articles or reviews that
as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of
writing which I am reading at this time.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from
an established blog. Is it very difficult to
set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure
where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Many thanks
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely
what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of the
subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome blog!
Thanks to my father who told me on the topic
of this website, this webpage is genuinely remarkable.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to offer something again and aid others like you aided me.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before finish
I am reading this enormous post to improve my knowledge.
Hi there to every single one, it’s really a fastidious for me to visit
this web site, it includes important Information.