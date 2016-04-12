Fecha de publicación: Martes 12 de abril de 2016 -- 13:12

El Alto: rebalsan aguas lixiviadas del relleno sanitario

Los comunarios que viven alrededor del relleno sanitario de Villa Ingenio de la ciudad de El Alto denunciaron este martes, a radio Fides, que dos de las siete piscinas donde desembocan las aguas lixiviadas de toda la basura que llega al lugar rebalsaron, por tanto piden su cierre e impiden el ingreso de los carros basureros.

“Esta madrugada han reventado (rebalsado) las piscinas y ha afectado a todos los terrenos y cultivos que están por el lugar, las aguas lixiviadas que tiene el relleno sanitario han contaminado”, informó el dirigente vecinal René Salgueiro.

Indicó que no solo estarían contaminados los terrenos aledaños, sino que también el río Seke que pasa por la ciudad alteña y desemboca en la bahía de Cohana del Lago Titicaca.

Según Salgueiro, a pesar de los reclamos a las autoridades y a la empresa Colina, encargada del relleno, no son escuchados. “Hemos tenidos una reunión de emergencia ayer por la tarde con el encargado de la empresa Colina, Andrés Gutiérrez, y es lo mismo, no escucha nada”, dijo.

Además sostuvo que ya pidieron el cierre del relleno a diferentes autoridades “pero hacen oídos sordos y la basura no está tapado como debería ser. La empresa Colina debería realizar el tratamiento de las aguas y el cierre, pero no cumple y debería ser sancionada”.

Por esta situación los comunarios decidieron impedir el ingreso de los carros basureros. “Desde hoy ya no entra ni un kilo de basura más, acá, al relleno sanitario de Villa Ingenio. Tiene que cerrarse definitivamente porque ya está colapsado”, indicó.

Informó que hasta el medio día había al menos 20 carros parados en la zona Las Lomas y  fueron impedidos de seguir su viaje hasta el relleno.

LA PAZ/Fides

