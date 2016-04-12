En Venezuela no podrán llamar al extranjero vía celular

Movistar, subsidiaria de la empresa española Telefónica, y Digitel anunciaron el viernes pasado que suspendieron el servicio por problemas relacionados con el control de cambios, un férreo dispositivo implementado por el fallecido ex presidente Hugo Chávez en febrero de 2003 y que permanece con plena vigencia.
Las dos empresas redujeron en forma drástica el listado de naciones a las cuales los venezolanos pueden llamar.
Desde este miércoles 13 de abril, los clientes de Movistar verán interrumpidas sus llamadas a Brasil, Perú y República Dominicana. Mientras que desde el 14 de abril no se podrá llamar a España, Italia y México, y desde el 15 de abril tampoco a Estados Unidos, Perú y Colombia.
Si bien Movistar aseguró que la medida es temporal, todavía no ha dicho cuándo van a reanudarse las llamadas internacionales.
De todas maneras, los venezolanos podrán seguir haciendo sus llamadas al extranjero desde las líneas telefónicas terrestres.
La prohibición de comprar dólares impide que Venezuela aumente su participación en el comercio global. Por este motivo muchas aerolíneas han abandonado la nación dirigida por Nicolás Maduro, y el correo internacional también ha sido restringido.
El Gobierno ha creado un sistema de tasas subsidiadas para la compra y venta de divisas internacionales, y requiere que las compañías cuenten con su aprobación previa para convertir la moneda local, bolívares, en dólares.
Pero como el Estado no tiene una gran cantidad de reservas en dólares, y en medio de un colapso de su economía, funcionarios encargados de aprobar los permisos se han mostrado reacios a comerciar con moneda extranjera.
Las firmas telefónicas han dicho que tienen deudas por decenas de millones de dólares con proveedores internacionales y que le han pedido al Gobierno, aunque sin éxito, permiso para aumentar el costo de las tarifas de las llamadas internacionales.
Estos precios no han mantenido su valor frente a una inflación que ya alcanza cifras de tres dígitos, y que desde que comenzó la era chavista en febrero de 1999 acumula un escandaloso 615,3% según las cifras oficiales del Banco Central.
Una llamada de cuatro horas a Hong Kong, por ejemplo, cuesta menos de 50 centavos de dólar a la tasa del mercado negro del dólar.
Tomado de Infobae
Hey exceptional website! Does running a blog such as this
require a great deal of work? I have virtually no knowledge
of computer programming but I had been hoping to start my
own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply had to ask.
Thank you!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always helpful to read through articles from other
writers and use a little something from other web sites.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout
of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
It is in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful information with
us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other
person’s webpage link on your page at suitable place and
other person will also do similar in support of you.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you should write more about this
subject, it may not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t discuss such issues.
To the next! Best wishes!!
If some one wants expert view concerning blogging then i suggest him/her to go to see this weblog,
Keep up the good work.
Asking questions are really nice thing if you are not understanding something
completely, but this paragraph provides good understanding even.
Marvelous, what a blog it is! This web site presents valuable facts to us, keep
it up.
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thank
you
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My website discusses a lot of the same subjects
as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Excellent blog by the way!
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
As the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very soon it will
be renowned, due to its quality contents.
I am really inspired with your writing talents as smartly as with the structure for your
weblog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it
your self? Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to look a great weblog like
this one these days..
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to
seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Awesome post.
I don’t even know the way I stopped up right here, however I believed this post used
to be good. I do not understand who you are but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger when you are not already.
Cheers!
Superb blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform
like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any ideas? Kudos!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in internet explorer, would
check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large element of other
people will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to
get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for
me on Opera. Superb Blog!
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
A motivating discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you should write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo
matter but typically people do not speak about such topics.
To the next! Many thanks!!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any
issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique
content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot
of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!
Very rapidly this web site will be famous amid all blogging users, due to it’s nice articles or reviews
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months
of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any
methods to protect against hackers?
Howdy outstanding website! Does running a blog
like this require a great deal of work? I’ve absolutely no understanding of programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog
in the near future. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
Cheers!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your
information. This great article has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly,
this website is truly good and the users are genuinely sharing good thoughts.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the
internet to find out more about the issue and found
most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really nice piece of writing on building
up new weblog.
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will definitely digg
it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will
be benefited from this web site.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog.
I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me
to get my very own blog now 😉
Quality content is the important to invite the visitors to pay a visit the web page, that’s what this web site is providing.
May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover somebody that really understands what they’re talking about on the web.
You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people need to look at this and understand this side of
your story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since
you definitely have the gift.
You made some good points there. I checked on the
net for additional information about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this site.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to
get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a great job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet explorer.
Superb Blog!
Very good blog post. I absolutely love this site. Stick with it!
Good way of telling, and nice paragraph to obtain facts concerning my presentation focus, which
i am going to convey in institution of higher education.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with helpful info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our
entire neighborhood might be grateful to you.
excellent put up, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this
sector don’t understand this. You should continue your
writing. I’m confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before finish I am
reading this great post to increase my know-how.
I used to be recommended this blog by way of my cousin.
I’m no longer sure whether this publish is written by
him as nobody else recognize such precise approximately my problem.
You’re wonderful! Thank you!
Hi there colleagues, its great article on the topic of cultureand completely
defined, keep it up all the time.
Thanks to my father who shared with me on the topic of
this website, this web site is actually awesome.
I really love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this amazing site
yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own site and would like to learn where you got this from or what the theme
is named. Kudos!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to
find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few
of your ideas!!
Your means of describing everything in this piece of writing is really fastidious, every one be capable of simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
This post is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find out more?
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will make
sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life.
I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice
weekend!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful info specifically the last part I care for such information a lot.
I was seeking this certain info for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Keep on writing, great job!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking
to design my own blog and would like to find out where
u got this from. cheers
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return yet again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue
to guide others.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web page is in fact nice.
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally
educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I found this during my search for something
relating to this.
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who
had been conducting a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this
topic here on your web page.
Hi there, I discovered your blog via Google even as searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it
appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google, and found that it is truly
informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to continue this in future.
Numerous people can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for
this info! Thanks!
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page
layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so
people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I love it when folks come together and share ideas.
Great site, stick with it!