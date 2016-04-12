Fecha de publicación: Martes 12 de abril de 2016 -- 12:12

En Venezuela no podrán llamar al extranjero vía celular

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Movistar, subsidiaria de la empresa española Telefónica, y Digitel anunciaron el viernes pasado que suspendieron el servicio por problemas relacionados con el control de cambios, un férreo dispositivo implementado por el fallecido ex presidente Hugo Chávez en febrero de 2003 y que permanece con plena vigencia.

Las dos empresas redujeron en forma drástica el listado de naciones a las cuales los venezolanos pueden llamar.

Desde este miércoles 13 de abril, los clientes de Movistar verán interrumpidas sus llamadas a Brasil, Perú y República Dominicana. Mientras que desde el 14 de abril no se podrá llamar a España, Italia y México, y desde el 15 de abril tampoco a Estados Unidos, Perú y Colombia.

Si bien Movistar aseguró que la medida es temporal, todavía no ha dicho cuándo van a reanudarse las llamadas internacionales.

De todas maneras, los venezolanos podrán seguir haciendo sus llamadas al extranjero desde las líneas telefónicas terrestres.

La prohibición de comprar dólares impide que Venezuela aumente su participación en el comercio global. Por este motivo muchas aerolíneas han abandonado la nación dirigida por Nicolás Maduro, y el correo internacional también ha sido restringido.

El Gobierno ha creado un sistema de tasas subsidiadas para la compra y venta de divisas internacionales, y requiere que las compañías cuenten con su aprobación previa para convertir la moneda local, bolívares, en dólares.

Pero como el Estado no tiene una gran cantidad de reservas en dólares, y en medio de un colapso de su economía, funcionarios encargados de aprobar los permisos se han mostrado reacios a comerciar con moneda extranjera.

Las firmas telefónicas han dicho que tienen deudas por decenas de millones de dólares con proveedores internacionales y que le han pedido al Gobierno, aunque sin éxito, permiso para aumentar el costo de las tarifas de las llamadas internacionales.

Estos precios no han mantenido su valor frente a una inflación que ya alcanza cifras de tres dígitos, y que desde que comenzó la era chavista en febrero de 1999 acumula un escandaloso 615,3% según las cifras oficiales del Banco Central.

Una llamada de cuatro horas a Hong Kong, por ejemplo, cuesta menos de 50 centavos de dólar a la tasa del mercado negro del dólar.

Tomado de Infobae

