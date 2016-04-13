Paro cívico en Cochabamba

Las instituciones afiliadas al Comité Cívico de Cochabamba y los choferes libres y federados acatan este miércoles un paro de 24 horas en demanda de atención a un pliego regional de 12 puntos.
En las primeras horas los ingresos a la ciudad por Quilacollo fueron bloqueados por transportistas y funcionarios de la Alcaldía de Cercado según comprobó Radio Fides en un recorrido por la avenida Blanco Galindo.
En la plaza 14 de Septiembre las puertas de Gobierno Municipal permanecían cerradas, mientras la Gobernación atiende con normalidad.
Para las 10.00 se anunció una marcha en apoyo a la medida de los cívicos cochabambinos.
“Este paro cívico es estrictamente por nuestras reivindicaciones departamentales que están incluidas con una agenda cívica cochabambina”, indicó.
Entre las demandas cívicas está que de una vez se destruya el puente que colapso en la avenida 6 de Agosto, pues un Fiscal se opone a esta acción.
Otros puntos del pliego indican que provea ítems para el área de salud, la conclusión inmediata del Proyecto Múltiple Misicuni, la pronta demolición del puente colapsado, el rechazo a la construcción del tren urbano metropolitano, la edificación de una red de alcantarillado renovada y la renovación del parque vehicular público.
También mencionó que se solicita la dotación de centros hospitalarios, la ejecución de un nuevo pacto fiscal nacional, la garantía de la realización de los Juegos Suramericanos, el rechazo a posibles estatizaciones de empresas, la edificación de más carreteras, el cambio del Código Tributario, la creación de empleos y medidas contra la sequía que afecta a varias regiones.
“Estos temas se han trabajado en consulta con varios sectores e instituciones de Cochabamba”, aseveró.
El gobernador de Cochabamba, Iván Canelas, calificó el paro de “irracional” porque dijo que fue originado con demandas establecidas con intereses políticos, en especial en el caso del pedido de demolición del puente colapsado que es promovido por la Alcaldía de Cercado.
“Esta es una medida política (…) El Comité Cívico en otrora era una institución importante, pero ahora es manejada con intereses netamente políticos”, sostuvo.
Los choferes libres y federados hacen acatar el paro con el uso de sus motorizados para bloquear las calles de la ciudad de Cochabamba y rutas hacia distintas regiones.
La medida de presión no cuenta; sin embargo, con el respaldo de la Central Obrera Departamental (COD), alineada con el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).
La Dirección Departamental de Educación, por su lado, ordenó suspender las labores escolares y las salidas de flotas de la Terminal de Buses fueron postergadas hasta nuevo aviso.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
