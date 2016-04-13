Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 13 de abril de 2016 -- 18:45

Zapata declara el viernes ante comisión legislativa

La comisión legislativa que investiga los contratos suscritos entre el Estado y la empresa CAMC se trasladará al penal de Miraflores el viernes 15 para tomar la declaración a Gabriela Zapata, exgerente de esa compañía china, informó el miércoles la presidenta de esa instancia, Susana Rivero.

“Nosotros vamos a ir a visitarla, porque no podemos estar haciendo todo un trámite judicial para que ella pueda visitarnos, no es la primera vez que una comisión visita o hace investigaciones al interior de un recinto penal”, dijo.

Zapata guarda detención preventiva en ese penal de La Paz acusada por enriquecimiento ilícito y otros cargos desde el 26 de marzo.

Rivero anunció que en las próximas horas, la comisión definirá la modalidad para entrevistar a Zapata sobre la firma o gestión de contratos con la empresa china.

“Le vamos a preguntar a la señora Zapata a quien, además el país entero le quiere preguntar si ella fue ayudada, si gestionó, si conoce nombres, dónde  se reunieron respecto a estos contratos, que es lo que estamos investigando”, agregó.

La legisladora adelantó que en base a los datos que proporcione Zapata, la comisión decidirá si convoca o no a alguien más.

“Esperaremos su respuesta y a partir de su respuesta vamos a convocar a quien haya que convocar, pero no vamos a someternos a la jugarreta de la oposición a convocar a todos los gerentes de todas las empresas que contrataron, cuando ya los hemos entrevistado cuando hemos ido a las inspecciones”, complementó.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

 

