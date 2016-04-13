Zapata declara el viernes ante comisión legislativa

La comisión legislativa que investiga los contratos suscritos entre el Estado y la empresa CAMC se trasladará al penal de Miraflores el viernes 15 para tomar la declaración a Gabriela Zapata, exgerente de esa compañía china, informó el miércoles la presidenta de esa instancia, Susana Rivero.
“Nosotros vamos a ir a visitarla, porque no podemos estar haciendo todo un trámite judicial para que ella pueda visitarnos, no es la primera vez que una comisión visita o hace investigaciones al interior de un recinto penal”, dijo.
Zapata guarda detención preventiva en ese penal de La Paz acusada por enriquecimiento ilícito y otros cargos desde el 26 de marzo.
Rivero anunció que en las próximas horas, la comisión definirá la modalidad para entrevistar a Zapata sobre la firma o gestión de contratos con la empresa china.
“Le vamos a preguntar a la señora Zapata a quien, además el país entero le quiere preguntar si ella fue ayudada, si gestionó, si conoce nombres, dónde se reunieron respecto a estos contratos, que es lo que estamos investigando”, agregó.
La legisladora adelantó que en base a los datos que proporcione Zapata, la comisión decidirá si convoca o no a alguien más.
“Esperaremos su respuesta y a partir de su respuesta vamos a convocar a quien haya que convocar, pero no vamos a someternos a la jugarreta de la oposición a convocar a todos los gerentes de todas las empresas que contrataron, cuando ya los hemos entrevistado cuando hemos ido a las inspecciones”, complementó.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
Fantastic site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that
cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of online community where
I can get responses from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
Hello I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Anyways I am
here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
go through it all at the moment but I have saved it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great jo.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to return the favor?.I am trying to find issues
to improve my site!I guess its adequate to make
use of some of your concepts!!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really
something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about home business idea.
Regards
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write
next articles referring to this article. I want
to read more things about it!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to
a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief
heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the
same outcome.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog.
You have some really good posts and I think I would be a
good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!
If you would like to increase your familiarity just keep visiting this
site and be updated with the most recent information posted here.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
many thanks
Hi there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use
WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Amazing! Its really amazing article, I have got much clear idea about from this article.
Wonderful, what a weblog it is! This weblog gives helpful
information to us, keep it up.
If some one wants to be updated with hottest technologies therefore he must be visit this web site and be up to date all the time.
I’m not sure why but this site is loading extremely slow
for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is
it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still
exists.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
This is the perfect website for anyone who wishes to find out about this topic.
You understand so much its almost hard to argue
with you (not that I personally would want
to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject which has been written about for many years.
Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation concerning this article
here at this web site, I have read all that, so at this time
me also commenting at this place.
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies therefore he must be pay a visit this website and be up to date everyday.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this
blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
all the time i used to read smaller content which as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing
which I am reading at this time.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that
helped me. Many thanks!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information particularly the last part I care for such information much.
I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a data!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this
website.
My relatives every time say that I am wasting my time here at net, however I know I am getting knowledge daily by reading such fastidious articles or reviews.
Howdy! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing
from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this
issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Excellent site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
This post will assist the internet users for setting up new blog or even a blog from start to end.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come
here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to
create your theme? Fantastic work!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your
next post thank you once again.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do believe that you need to publish more about this topic,
it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t discuss these topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
I visit daily some sites and sites to read content, but this web site
offers quality based content.
Hey there! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed
to ask. Does managing a well-established blog such
as yours take a large amount of work? I am brand new to operating a blog however I
do write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like
to start a blog so I will be able to share my
experience and thoughts online. Please let me know
if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a
really smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and
return to learn extra of your helpful info. Thanks for
the post. I will certainly comeback.
Thanks to my father who stated to me concerning this weblog,
this website is in fact awesome.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your
web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast
offered vibrant clear concept
It’s remarkable to pay a visit this site and reading the views of all colleagues about this post,
while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just
wanted to say excellent blog!
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hi I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I
was browsing on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks
a lot for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse
it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I
have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
It’s amazing to pay a visit this web site and reading the views of all colleagues concerning this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting experience.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help
is very much appreciated.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog
that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt,
you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something relating to this.
Hello I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you
by error, while I was researching on Google for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks
for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute
but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the superb b.
This web site certainly has all of the information I wanted concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of
the site is very good.