Cierran las compuertas de la represa de La Angostura

Los pobladores de Tolata y de Arvieto determinaron cerrar las compuertas de la represa de La Angostura, por el bajo nivel del agua, informó el representante de la mancomunidad de los municipios del Valle Alto, Franulic Huanca.
“Nivel de agua está por debajo de los 7,5 metros que es nivel más bajo que debe tener la represa y por eso asumimos la medida, que no es culpa de nadie es parte del cambio climático”, indicó Huanca.
Recordó que el año pasado por el exceso de lluvias debieron abrir las compuertas para liberar agua.
Indicó que el viernes tendrán una reunión con la Gobernación para determinar las medidas a tomar con los municipios afectados y si declara zona de emergencia para paliar esta sequía que afecta al Valle Alto desde diciembre de 2015.
“Los niveles de las lluvias fueron bajos desde diciembre del año pasado y si a esto sumamos que las altas temperaturas que aceleran la evaporación del agua de la represa y las redujeron a los niveles más bajos”, indicó el dirigente.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amendd your site,
how could i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a
applicable deal. I have besen a little bit acquaainted
of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent idea
Hello! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he
will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
It’s an amazing post iin support of all the internet users;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
How To Buy Amoxicillin On Line [url=http://antabuse.ccrpdc.com/cheap-antabuse-pills.php]Cheap Antabuse Pills[/url] Prezzo Viagra Pfizer In Farmacia Achat Viagra Nord [url=http://oral-jelly-kamagra.kamagpills.com]Oral Jelly Kamagra[/url] What Does Lasix Do For Horses Where Can I Get Cephalexin [url=http://cial40mg.com/cheap-cialis-tablets.php]Cheap Cialis Tablets[/url] Levitra Online Order Zithromax Online Canada [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Filitra 20 Isotretinoin in internet [url=http://levitra-generic.buylevi.com]Levitra Generic[/url] Cialis O Viagra Cual Comprar
Hi, this weekend is good in support of me, as this moment i am reading this
enormous educational post here at my house.
I for all time emailed this webpage post page to all my
friends, as if like to read it next my friends
will too.
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss
and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my
subscribers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
Appreciating the dedication you put into your
site and in depth information you provide.
It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that
isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not really a lot more well-appreciated than you might be right now.
You are so intelligent. You already know thus significantly with regards to this subject, produced me for my part imagine it from numerous
varied angles. Its like men and women are not
fascinated until it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. All the time handle it
up!
Forum Cialis Acquisto [url=http://kamagra-cheap-online.kamagorder.com]Kamagra Cheap Online[/url] Cialis Requiere Receta Achat Cialis Paiement Cheque [url=http://oral-jelly-kamagra.kamagpills.com]Oral Jelly Kamagra[/url] Venta Cialis Sevilla Last Long In Bed To Last Longer [url=http://priligy-venta-en-usa.prilipills.com]Priligy Venta En Usa[/url] Cialis Viagra Fr Allergie Lioresal Intrathecal [url=http://lasix.ccrpdc.com/lasix-online-store.php]Lasix Online Store[/url] Achat De Viagra En Belgique Propecia Studios [url=http://cialis-cheap.cialorder.com]Cialis Cheap[/url] Amoxicillin Antibiotics Weil Motilium Without A Perscription [url=http://xenical.ccrpdc.com/order-xenical-online-usa.php]Order Xenical Online Usa[/url] Kamagra Marbella Cialis Generika Serios [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Order Now Dutasteride 0.5mg Real Price Fedex Shipping Anaphylaxis To Amoxicillin [url=http://leviplus.com/levitra-buy.php]Levitra Buy[/url] Cialis Differenza Viagra Amoxicillin Interaction With Sertraline [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Medicaments Cialis Prix Zithromax For Impetigo [url=http://cialis-prices.cialorder.com]Cialis Prices[/url] Alternative Levitra Viagra Soft Tabs Wirkung [url=http://buy-viagra.viaforsale.com]Buy Viagra[/url] Cailis Canada Determining Correct Amoxicillin Dosage [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 20mg tablets mfg gsk[/url] Viagra Online Free Acheter Cialis Sur Ordonnance [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Purchasing Viagra In Canada Direct Amoxicilina Get In Internet Without Perscription [url=http://cialis.purchasevia.com/cheap-generic-cialis.php]Cheap Generic Cialis[/url] Super Viagra Without Prescriptions Amoxicillin Drug Category [url=http://cialis-online-no.ordercial.com]Cialis Online No[/url] Le Iene Viagra On Line Viagra For Sale On The Internet [url=http://priligy.purchasevia.com/priligy-usa-delivery.php]Priligy Usa Delivery[/url] Comprar Kamagra Internet Siphene Buy No Prescription [url=http://cheapcial.com/buy-cialis-online.php]Buy Cialis Online[/url] Pastillas Como El Viagra Isotretinoin Tab Internet Pharmacy With Free Shipping [url=http://online-generic-viagra.viapill.com]Online Generic Viagra[/url] Periactin Weight Gain Kamagra Sales Australia [url=http://leviprix.com/levitra-buy-online.php]Levitra Buy Online[/url] Viagra Sildenafil Citrate Levitra Interazioni [url=http://levipills.com/low-cost-levitra.php]Low Cost Levitra[/url] Cephalexin And Doxycycline At Same Time Viagra Online No Precription [url=http://leviplus.com/buy-levitra-low-price.php]Buy Levitra Low Price[/url] Propecia Without Prescription Order Cialis Utisci [url=http://genericvia.com/price-of-viagra.php]Price Of Viagra[/url] Amoxicillin Clavulanic Acid 875mg 125mg Priligy 30 Mg Compresse [url=http://brandcial.com/buying-cialis-online.php]Buying Cialis Online[/url] Cialis 5 Mg Tablet 1 Mg Finasteride Generic Propecia [url=http://priligy.purchasevia.com/dapoxetina-priligy-comprar.php]Dapoxetina Priligy Comprar[/url] Ciprofloxacin Hcl 500mg Cure Chlamydia Get Fluoxetine [url=http://brandcial.com/viagra-cialis.php]Viagra Cialis[/url] Cialis Cheapest Price Order Cheap Propecia [url=http://bestlevi.com]Buy Levitra[/url] Levitra 20 Mg Trucchi Cod Only Stendra 50mg Secure Ordering With Free Shipping [url=http://brandcial.com/buy-online-cialis.php]Buy Online Cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Toe Infection Dose How Long Does Cialis Professional Last [url=http://viagra-alternative.viasample.com]Viagra Alternative[/url] Clindamycin Rezeptpflichtige Levitra [url=http://buy-viagra.canadianvia.com]Buy Viagra[/url] Tadalis Sx Soft Online Discount Cialis Profession For Sale Online [url=http://bestlevi.com/purchasing-levitra.php]Purchasing Levitra[/url] Buy Telmisartan Online Bootleg Viagra [url=http://cheapcial.com/purchase-cheap-cialis.php]Purchase Cheap Cialis[/url] Comprar Cialis Generico 20 Mg Generico Viagra Eu [url=http://viasamples.com/fast-shipping-viagra.php]Fast Shipping Viagra[/url] Baclofene Canada Uti Keflex [url=http://cialis-buy.cial5mg.com]Cialis Buy[/url] High On Amoxicillin Levitra Opiniones [url=http://cialcheap.com/mail-order-cialis.php]Mail Order Cialis[/url] Ez Online Pharmacy Buy Viagra Usa Dutasteride Where To Buy By Money Order Shop [url=http://cialcheap.com/cialis-to-buy.php]Cialis To Buy[/url] Puedo Comprar Viagra Sin Receta Cytotec 200 Prix [url=http://leviplus.com/levitra-where-to-buy.php]Levitra Where To Buy[/url] Kamagra Achat En Ligne Discount Levaquin Online Saturday Delivery [url=http://leviprix.com/levitra-generic.php]Levitra Generic[/url] Low Price Viagra Pills For Sale Zithromax And Prolonged Qt Interval [url=http://cialcost.com/buy-cialis-cheap.php]Buy Cialis Cheap[/url] Buy Xenical Online Australia No Prescriptionalli Tadalafil Generic Shipping [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Cialis Generique Vente Canadian Cialis Sources [url=http://leviusa.com]get online levitra prescription[/url] Viagra Pfizer Prezzo Secure Viagra [url=http://propecia.purchasevia.com/propecia-online.php]Propecia Online[/url] Buy Professional Viagra On Line Amoxicillin For Sick Macaw [url=http://levipills.com/levitra-online-cheap.php]Levitra Online Cheap[/url] Proscar Cabello Propecia Viagra Belgique Cialis [url=http://cialcost.com/buy-cialis-online-cheap.php]Buy Cialis Online Cheap[/url] Cafergot 1 100 Mg
When some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she needs to be available that in detail,
thus that thing is maintained over here.
Every weekend i used to visit this site, as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this website conations truly good funny material
too.
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you
get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you
can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me
crazy so any help is very much appreciated.
Super Kamagra Gunstig [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Forum Levitra