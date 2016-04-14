Fecha de publicación: Jueves 14 de abril de 2016 -- 18:36

La presentación del niño Morales Zapata queda sin fecha

Gabriela Zapata Montaño. (ABI)

Gabriela Zapata Montaño. (ABI)

La audiencia en un juzgado de familia en la que debía ser presentado el hijo de Gabriela Zapata y Evo Morales fue suspendida y no se fijó una nueva fecha ni hora para el acto judicial, informó el abogado de la expareja del Presidente, William Sánchez.

“La audiencia familiar se ha suspendido por otro motivo que no lo puedo señalar por el decreto de reserva. Hoy hemos debatido bastante el tema de las reservas y la reserva implica no generar ningún criterio sobre este proceso, entonces ahora cada uno de los abogados estamos con restricción u no podemos mencionar nada sobre este proceso”, dijo el jurista.

Este caso inició por denuncia del Presidente, que demandó a Zapata por supuesta violencia psicológica contra su hijo, del cual no se tiene certeza sobre su existencia.

En marzo, el abogado Eduardo León indicó la juez encargada del caso dio un plazo hasta 14 de abril para presentar al niño o se presente una prueba de vida del hijo de Morales y Zapata, pero con la nueva determinación de la presentación queda en suspenso.

LA PAZ/Fides

