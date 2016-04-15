Alerta roja por vientos en tres regiones

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) emitió una alerta roja por vientos moderados a fuertes, entre este viernes y el domingo, para tres departamentos del país: Santa Cruz, Chuquisaca y Tarija.
El Senamhi, mediante un comunicado pronostica vientos moderados a fuertes de dirección norte-noroeste con intensidades entre 40 a 90 kilómetros por hora (km/h), desde hoy viernes 15 hasta el día domingo 17 de abril.
En el departamento de Santa Cruz, estos vientos afectarán las provincias Cordillera, Ñuflo de Chávez, Warnes, A. Ibañez, Sara, Santiesteban, Ichilo y Florida.
En Chuquisaca la provincia afectada será Luis Calvo y en el departamento de Tarija la provincia Gran Chaco.
LA PAZ/Fides
