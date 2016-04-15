Caravana de discapacitados llegará a La Paz el 25 de abril

La caravana de las personas con discapacidad que exige un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos al Gobierno llegó la tarde del jueves al municipio de Patacamaya donde permanecerá hasta el domingo 17 de abril e iniciar su tramo final hasta la ciudad de La Paz, a la que esperan arribar el 25 de este mes.
“Esperamos partir el domingo 17 a La Paz y llegar el 25 y exigir una reunión con el presiden Evo Morales para que nos cumpla con el bono de los 500 bolivianos mensuales para todos los discapacitados”, Afirmó David Cayo dirigente de los movilizados.
Agregó que esperarán tres días en Patacamaya a otros discapacitados de toda Bolivia para iniciar con más fuerza el último segmento de esta movilización que comenzó en Cochabamba el 19 de marzo.
El dirigente reiteró que esperan la solidaridad de la gente, porque les falta ropa de abrigo, colchones, frazadas y alimentos para su olla común.
En la ciudad de La Paz, la vigilia de discapacitados inició una campaña de recolección de ayuda para sus compañeros movilizados y anuncian que un grupo partirá a Patacamaya el domingo en la mañana para unirse a la caravana.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this paragraph i thought
i could also create comment due to this good post.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about how to run a business
from home. Regards
I need to to thank you for this fantastic read!!
I certainly loved every little bit of it. I have you saved as a favorite to check out new things you post…
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome.
Superb Blog!
This post is actually a nice one it helps new web users,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
It’s hard to find educated people on this topic,
however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
We stumbled over here from a different website and thought I might check
things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything
I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
That is a great tip especially to those new to the
blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information… Thanks for
sharing this one. A must read article!
Good site you have here.. It’s hard to find good quality writing like yours these days.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles all the time along with a mug
of coffee.
Hi, for all time i used to check web site posts here early in the
daylight, for the reason that i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this site
is genuinely nice and the people are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the
layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I
found this article at this website.
If some one desires expert view about blogging and site-building
then i propose him/her to go to see this
web site, Keep up the good job.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now
each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to
commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought
i could also make comment due to this brilliant paragraph.
It’s hard to come by experienced people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
What’s up to every single one, it’s actually a pleasant for me to go to see this web
page, it consists of valuable Information.
What i do not realize is in truth how you are no longer really a lot
more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You’re so
intelligent. You recognize thus considerably with regards to this topic,
made me for my part believe it from so many various angles.
Its like women and men are not interested except it is
something to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
All the time deal with it up!