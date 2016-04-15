Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de abril de 2016 -- 12:17

Caravana de discapacitados llegará a La Paz el 25 de abril

Marcha de los discapacitados. (APG)

Marcha de los discapacitados. (APG)

La caravana de las personas con discapacidad que exige un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos al Gobierno llegó la tarde del jueves al municipio de Patacamaya donde permanecerá hasta el domingo 17 de abril e iniciar su tramo final hasta la ciudad de La Paz, a la que esperan arribar el 25 de este mes.

“Esperamos partir el domingo 17 a La Paz y llegar el 25 y exigir una reunión con el presiden Evo Morales para que nos cumpla  con el bono de los 500 bolivianos mensuales para todos los discapacitados”, Afirmó David Cayo dirigente de los movilizados.

Agregó que esperarán tres días en Patacamaya a otros discapacitados de toda Bolivia para iniciar con más fuerza el último segmento de esta movilización que comenzó en Cochabamba el 19 de marzo.

El dirigente reiteró que esperan la solidaridad de la gente, porque les falta ropa de abrigo, colchones, frazadas y alimentos para su olla común.

En la ciudad de La Paz, la vigilia de discapacitados inició una campaña de recolección de ayuda para sus compañeros movilizados y anuncian que un grupo partirá a Patacamaya el domingo en la mañana  para unirse a la caravana.

LA PAZ/Fides

