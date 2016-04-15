Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de abril de 2016 -- 06:44

El Papa habla 27 minutos con Evo

El Papa y Evo Morales en Roma. (ABI)

El Papa y Evo Morales en Roma. (ABI)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, fue recibido por el Papa Francisco, a quien regaló tres libros sobre los beneficios de la coca y le recomendó tomarla porque así, dijo, “aguanta toda la vida”.

Morales comenzó su encuentro con Francisco a las 10.34 horas locales (08:34 GMT) y conversó durante 27 minutos con el pontífice en la Biblioteca del Palacio Apostólico del Vaticano.

“Yo la estoy tomando y me hace bien. Se lo recomiendo y así aguanta toda la vida”, dijo Morales al papa al entregarle los libros sobre el cultivo andino en el habitual intercambio de regalos.

Evo Morales ya pidió hace dos años a la ONU la despenalización de la hoja de coca. “Los consumidores no somos dependientes”, dijo entonces.

EL VATICANO/Agencias

 

