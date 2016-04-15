Venezuela: Maduro cambiará el huso horario y decretó otro feriado

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, anunció este jueves que cambiará en mayo el huso horario para aliviar de esta manera al sistema eléctrico, amenazado por las fuertes sequías que afectan a la mayor central hidroeléctrica del país.
Además, decretó un “día no laborable” en el sector público y en los colegios para el lunes 18 de abril con la misma finalidad. Ambas medidas se suman al freno de actividades en la administración pública para los días viernes y hasta el mes de junio que Maduro anunció la semana pasada.
“Tomé estas decisiones para que no afecten la vida del pueblo negativamente. Hay que enfrentar este fenómeno extremo de sequía que en promedio ha aumentado 1.5 grados centígrados este 2016, cantidad que se esperaba para 10 años”, dijo Maduro citado por el diario El Universal.
El anuncio se hizo en el palacio presidencial de Miraflores, en el centro de Caracas, frente a miles de seguidores y durante un conservatorio.
Por la sequía provocada por el fenómeno climático El Niño 18 embalses, incluyendo el más grande del país, conocido como El Guri, se encuentran en estado crítico. Ubicado en el estado Bolívar, en el sureste, el embalse abastece un 70% de la electricidad que consume Venezuela
A raíz de esta situación el gobierno ya había bajado el horario laboral a seis horas por día en la administración pública, decretado la Semana Santa como no laborable y obligado a los grandes consumidores, como los hoteles, a producir su propia energía.
Ahora se suma el cambio en el huso horario, aunque Maduro todavía no explicó los detalles de la medida que comenzará el primero de mayo.
Tomado de Infobae
