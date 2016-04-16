Evo: Bolivia tiene la fuerza de la razón frente a Chile

Bolivia ya no es una colonia y tiene la fuerza de la razón frente a Chile, afirmó el sábado el presidente Evo Morales desde el Vaticano, donde hizo votos para que dos países enemistados por un centenario conflicto marítimo logren alcanzar una buena vecindad y hermandad.

“Nuestro grande deseo es gestar no solamente una buena vecindad sino una buena hermandad entre países vecinos. Ese es el gran deseo que tenemos como bolivianos”, dijo en un rueda de prensa.

Bolivia acudió a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya el 24 de abril de 2013 con una demanda en contra de Chile, instando a que se negocie de buena fe la salida soberana al mar.

“La Haya dijo hay temas pendientes con Chile”, enfatizó el mandatario boliviano, que en los últimos días ha sido blanco de ataques de la derecha chilena y de una campaña mediática, a través de humoristas y artículos periodísticos.

En 1825, Bolivia nació a la vida independiente con una costa de aproximadamente 400 kilómetros sobre el océano Pacífico; 54 años después, en 1879, Chile invadió y ocupó por la fuerza el territorio del departamento de Litoral, desde entonces privó al país de un acceso soberano al mar y de un territorio de al menos 120 mil kilómetros cuadrados.

“Bolivia ya no es una colonia, menos una colonia de Chile. No estamos en tiempos, como dicen los chilenos ‘por la razón o por la fuerza’, estamos con la fuerza de la razón. No estamos con políticas de invasión, sino estamos en tiempos de integración”, manifestó Morales.

En 2014, Chile impugnó la competencia de la CIJ argumentando que existe un tratado limítrofe desde 1904 entre los países, pero en septiembre último ese tribunal rechazó por 14 votos a dos la objeción preliminar y se declaró competente para atender la solicitud presentada por Bolivia.

Ahora, Chile prepara una contramemoria histórica, jurídica y política para responder a Bolivia hasta el próximo 25 de julio en la CIJ, mientras que La Paz analiza su estrategia jurídica.

“Al margen de acudir a tribunales, el diálogo siempre está abierto, pero no puede ser una diálogo de dilación y no estamos para esperar otros 100 años como en el tema del mar”, concluyó Morales, cuyo Gobierno alista una nueva demanda contra Chile por las aguas del Silala.

LA PAZ/ABI