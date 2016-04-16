Oriente gana sin convencer

Sin terminar de convencer debido al juego que propuso, el equipo de Oriente Petrolero superó a Nacional Potosí con 2 a 1, el sábado en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas, de Santa Cruz por la décima segunda fecha del Campeonato Clausura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
El primer tiempo del encuentro simplemente fue para el olvido, una vez más los jugadores del refinero no encontraron el rumbo, cometieron errores que molestó a los hinchas quienes no se dejaron esperar y comenzaron a reprochar a los futbolista.
Si el plantel de Nacional Potosí se habría animado a atacar y llegar con más peligro la historia sería distinta, se fallaron claras opciones de gol, no lograron marcar la diferencia pese a que por algunos minutos su juego superó a los locales, pero en el fútbol son los goles los que cuentan y los que se anotan.
La primera etapa transcurrió entre las imprecisiones y los nervios de los jugadores, el técnico Ángel Guillermo Hoyos exigía al elenco albiverde a concentrarse más, pero no encontró eco hasta el último minuto del de la primera etapa.
El tiempo del descanso sirvió al técnico de Oriente Petrolero quien volvió a conversar con sus jugadores para que puedan sacar adelante el compromiso, el jalón de orejas le dio el resultado esperado ya que su plantel comenzó a atacar con claras opciones de gol que al final fueron concretadas.
Cuando se disputaba el minuto 59 el jugador Sergio Almirón convierte el gol que necesitaba su plantel para encontrar el camino, la conquista llegó mediante la vía del penal el jugador se para frente a la pelota observa el arco y remata al sector izquierdo del arquero, nada pudo hacer el guardameta para impedir esa conquista que llegó cuando mejor jugaba el elenco potosino.
Después del gol la plantilla visitante intenta anotar, pero no lograron su cometido por falta de precisión porque oportunidades si tuvo, los jugadores de la banda roja se van dolidos del campo de juego porque su dominio era evidente.
El segundo gol para los refineros fue anotado en el minuto 64 mediante un golazo de Alcides Peña, el jugador aprovecha un contragolpe y sobre la marcha remata directamente al arco de Jon Azpillaga, quien se queda sorprendido junto a la defensa.
Ese golazo desubica a los visitantes, pese a todo continúa atacando y es en el minuto 94 cuando Luis Aníbal Torrico logró anotar para Nacional Potosí, pero fue el tanto del honor, porque el tiempo se les había acabado y se fueron con las manos vacías.
SANTA CRUZ /APG
Festejo de Alcides Peña.(APG)
