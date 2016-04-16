Rousseff: “Quieren condenar a una inocente”

Un día antes de la votación del impeachement la presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, acusó a los impulsores de su proceso de destitución en el Congreso de querer llegar al poder para sustraerse a las acusaciones de corrupción que pesan sobre ellos mismos.
“Quieren condenar a una inocente y salvan a corruptos”, afirmó Rousseff en una página publicada este sábado por el diario Folha de San Pablo.
“¿Será que quienes lideran el golpe permitirán que el combate a la corrupción continúe? ¿Cuál es su legitimidad?”, se preguntó Rousseff, que en los últimos días acusó a su vicepresidente, Michel Temer, y al jefe de la Cámara de Diputados, Eduardo Cunha, de ser “el jefe y el subjefe” de una conspiración en su contra.
“Vivimos días decisivos para la joven democracia brasileña. (…) Vivimos sobre una amenaza de golpe de Estado. Un golpe sin armas, pero que usa artificios más destructivos como el fraude y la mentira, en una tentativa de destruir un gobierno legítimamente electo”, subrayó la jefa de Estado.
También dijo que no teme que se abra una investigación de cualquier naturaleza sobre su conducta humana y que jamás puso ni pondrá obstáculos a cualquier proceso en la justicia. Sin embargo, resaltó que “buscar derrumbar este gobierno por medio del impeachment es ilegal”.
Rousseff, del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), es objeto de un pedido de impeachment por presunta manipulación de las cuentas públicas en 2014, el año de su reelección, y a inicios de 2015.
La Cámara de Diputados se pronunciará el domingo sobre una moción de destitución, que de ser aprobada por una mayoría de dos tercios y ratificada luego por el Senado separaría a Rousseff de su cargo, dejando el poder en manos de Temer, del partido centrista PMDB.
Tomado de Infobae
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate
if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
existing here at this web site, thanks admin of this web page.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like
to have you share some stories/information. I
know my subscribers would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot
me an e-mail.
This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness for your submit is simply spectacular and that
i can suppose you’re a professional on this subject.
Well together with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to keep up to
date with forthcoming post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the
gratifying work.
This site certainly has all of the info I needed about this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am really pleassant to read everthing
at single place.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog
through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I
am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this
in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
What’s up colleagues, its fantastic article concerning
teachingand completely defined, keep it up all the time.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Texas!
Just wanted to say keep up the excellent job!
I quite like looking through an article that will make men and
women think. Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good idea, piece of writing is nice, thats why i have read it completely
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is
an extremely neatly written article. I will make sure
to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
It is perfect time to make a few plans for
the longer term and it is time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may I want to counsel you few fascinating things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to learn even more things about it!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you happen to be a great author. I will make certain to
bookmark your blog and will come back later
in life. I want to encourage continue your great
work, have a nice day!
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know
if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so
I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this
web page, and article is truly fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such
posts.