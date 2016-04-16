Fecha de publicación: Sábado 16 de abril de 2016 -- 11:04

Rousseff: “Quieren condenar a una inocente”

La presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff.

Un día antes de la votación del impeachement la presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, acusó a los impulsores de su proceso de destitución en el Congreso de querer llegar al poder para sustraerse a las acusaciones de corrupción que pesan sobre ellos mismos.

“Quieren condenar a una inocente y salvan a corruptos”, afirmó Rousseff en una página publicada este sábado por el diario Folha de San Pablo.

“¿Será que quienes lideran el golpe permitirán que el combate a la corrupción continúe? ¿Cuál es su legitimidad?”, se preguntó Rousseff, que en los últimos días acusó a su vicepresidente, Michel Temer, y al jefe de la Cámara de Diputados, Eduardo Cunha, de ser “el jefe y el subjefe” de una conspiración en su contra.

“Vivimos días decisivos para la joven democracia brasileña. (…) Vivimos sobre una amenaza de golpe de Estado. Un golpe sin armas, pero que usa artificios más destructivos como el fraude y la mentira, en una tentativa de destruir un gobierno legítimamente electo”, subrayó la jefa de Estado.

También dijo que no teme que se abra una investigación de cualquier naturaleza sobre su conducta humana y que jamás puso ni pondrá obstáculos a cualquier proceso en la justicia. Sin embargo, resaltó que “buscar derrumbar este gobierno por medio del impeachment es ilegal”.

Rousseff, del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), es objeto de un pedido de impeachment por presunta manipulación de las cuentas públicas en 2014, el año de su reelección, y a inicios de 2015.

La Cámara de Diputados se pronunciará el domingo sobre una moción de destitución, que de ser aprobada por una mayoría de dos tercios y ratificada luego por el Senado separaría a Rousseff de su cargo, dejando el poder en manos de Temer, del partido centrista PMDB.

Tomado de Infobae

