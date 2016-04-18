163 ciudadanos aspiran a ser Defensor del Pueblo

La Comisión Mixta de Constitución recibió los documentos de 163 ciudadanos que desean postularse a la Defensoría del Pueblo a ser elegido el 13 de mayo por la Asamblea Legislativa. De los 163 pretendientes: 99 son varones y 64 mujeres.
Entre los candidatos a ser defensor del pueblo están abogados, periodistas, dirigentes sindicales, activistas de derechos humanos, exparlamentarios.
Entre los postulantes más destacados están: La activista feminista María Galindo; el abogado defensor de las víctimas de octubre de 2003, Rogelio Maita; el presentador de televisión Juan Arandia.
También presentaron sus postulaciones: Guadalupe Cárdenas, exrepresentante de las esposas de policías y ahora detenida por insultar al presidente Evo Morales; Teresa Subieta activista de derechos humanos cercana al Movimiento al Socialismo.
La recepción de las postulaciones fue hasta las 18.30, pero las puertas del Palacio de la Revolución fueron cerradas media hora antes por la cantidad de postulantes que se presentaron a última hora.
LA PAZ/Fides
