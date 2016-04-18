Dirigente de la COB apoya el incremento salarial de 4 %

El dirigente de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Nicanor Baltazar, apoyó este lunes la propuesta de incremento salarial del Gobierno de 4% para garantizar –según dijo a Radio Fides- las fuentes de empleo y mantener la inflación de los productos de la canasta familiar baja y controlada.
“De qué nos va a servir si nosotros pedimos un salario por encima (de lo planteado por el Gobierno), las cosas también van a ir subiendo de la misma manera, entonces estaríamos empujando la inflación”, manifestó Baltazar entrevistado por Radio Fides.
Las dirigencia de la COB encabezada por Guido Mitma planteó al Gobierno un incremento salarial de 8,5%, similar al que se dio en la gestión 2015, pero propuesta de los trabajadores fue rechazada.
Baltazar dijo que el Gobierno está dispuesto a atender la demanda de los trabajadores de un aumento de 8,5%, pero “qué pasa si se incrementa más allá del 4% ¿Los privados aceptarán ese porcentaje?”, indicó el sindicalista.
LA PAZ/Fides
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you need
to publish more on this subject, it may not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about such
subjects. To the next! All the best!!
It’s nearly impossible to find educated people for this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web page
daily, this web page is actually fastidious and the people are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the
internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people could take a signal. Will probably
be back to get more. Thanks
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having
side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really fastidious piece
of writing on building up new weblog.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your
site in web explorer, could check this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a big portion of people will leave out your
excellent writing because of this problem.
I got this site from my buddy who informed me concerning this website and now this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative articles at this place.
Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I
needed to ask. Does running a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work?
I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
Definitely imagine that which you said. Your
favourite reason appeared to be at the internet the simplest factor to
be mindful of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at
the same time as people consider worries that they just don’t realize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire
thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if
it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple
ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off
topic but I had to share it with someone!
Wonderful site. Lots of useful information here.
I’m sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thanks on your sweat!
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to
be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome website!
Quality articles is the main to invite the users to visit the
site, that’s what this website is providing.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
If you desire to obtain a good deal from this piece of writing
then you have to apply such strategies to your won blog.
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space
. Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i’m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I most no doubt will make certain to don?t omit this site and give
it a glance on a constant basis.
Zithromax Pediatric Dose Calculator [url=http://las1.xyz/online-lasix-cheap.php]Online Lasix Cheap[/url] Levitra In Hamburg Amoxicilina Antibiotic Cash Delivery [url=http://amoxi.xyz/teva-amoxicillin.php]Teva Amoxicillin[/url] Proscar Yahoo Propecia Viagra Online Reputable [url=http://las1.xyz/order-lasix.php]Order Lasix[/url] Generic Pharmacy Review Viagra Efectos Prolongados [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-2mg.php]Propecia 2mg[/url] Buy Zithromax Single Dose Packets Cialis 5 Mg Online [url=http://strat1.xyz/cheap-strattera-online.php]Cheap Strattera Online[/url] Betaxolol Mail Order Fluoxetine Margrilan Medicine Free Shipping Pharmacy [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-generic-kamagra.php]Buy Generic Kamagra[/url] buy accutane online canada Propecia Aromatase [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-claravis.php]Buy Claravis[/url] Precio Venta Priligy Kamagra Oral Jelly Thailand Price [url=http://prope1.xyz/propecia-pill.php]Propecia Pill[/url] Buy Synthroid Paypal APR fixed so if you borrow over years at a rate of.uk Debt Management Plan Protocol Approved Payday Express and your other creditors should accept our proposals for repayment cookies information page. [url=http://fastmoneyfor.com]bad credit payday loans[/url] If youre the victim of sharp practice I want to hear about it.Order Clonidine Overnight Delivery [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/buy-cytotec-online-cheap.php]Buy Cytotec Online Cheap[/url] Venta De Cialis En Madrid Antidepressant Drug Philippines [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-cost.php]Prozac Cost[/url] buy accutane v-drugstore Discount On Line Generic Elocon 5g Cheap Secure [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/buy-priligy-pills.php]Buy Priligy Pills[/url] Prix Du Viagra En Ligne Ou Acheter Viagra En Ligne [url=http://buynolva.xyz/where-to-purchase-nolvadex.php]Where To Purchase Nolvadex[/url] Is Alli Back On Sale
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Safe Buy Antibiotics Online [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-alli-online.php]Buy Alli Online[/url] Pastillas Cialis Precio Propecia Para Mujeres [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/inderal-cost.php]Inderal Cost[/url] Dadha Pharma Are There Side Effects For Keflex [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-generic-viagra.php]Cheap Generic Viagra[/url] Buy Flagyl Online Avantages De Clomid [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/how-to-buy-clomid.php]How To Buy Clomid[/url] Buy Alli Offshore Amoxicillin Stopped Working [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/dapoxetine-drug.php]Dapoxetine Drug[/url] Ear Infection Amoxicillin Comprare Viagra In Thailandia [url=http://doxyc.xyz/vibramycin-online-usa.php]Vibramycin Online Usa[/url] Want To Order Prednisone Viagra Without A Doctor [url=http://prop1.xyz/cheap-prozac-20mg.php]Cheap Prozac 20mg[/url] Viagra 2 Day Delivery Levitra Wholesale No Prescription [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Need Viagra Fast Levitra 25 [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Candian No Script Pharmacy Propecia Dosage Acne [url=http://levicost.com]vardenafil cheap 5 10 mg[/url] Cialis Originale Italia Viahra [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetine-buy.php]Dapoxetine Buy[/url] Kamagra Livraison Express Zidena For Erectile Disfunction [url=http://furos.xyz/tablet-lasix.php]Tablet Lasix[/url] Q Es Propecia Viagra Samples Free By Mail [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-now.php]Buy Zithromax Now[/url] Donde Puedo Comprar Redustat Orlistat Cialis Without Prescription Canada [url=http://prop1.xyz/prozac-generic.php]Prozac Generic[/url] Keflex 500 Canadian Viagra 400mg [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] Is Kamagra Legal Cialis E Fumo [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/order-deltasone.php]Order Deltasone[/url] Buy Viagra 100mg Online Ed Triangle 50 Pill [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-tablets-cost.php]Propecia Tablets Cost[/url] Cialis Generika Ohne Rezept Kaufen Viagra Online Dogana [url=http://clom1.xyz/how-to-order-clomid.php]How To Order Clomid[/url] Tariffe Levitra In Farmacia Generic Hydrochlorothiazide Kidney Disease Medicine Low Price Shop [url=http://amoxi.xyz/cheap-amoxil-online.php]Cheap Amoxil Online[/url] Products Dairy Amoxicillin Drug Extra Erectile Dysfunction [url=http://probuy1.xyz/buy-prozac.php]Buy Prozac[/url] Where To Buy Generic Viagra In Edmonton Kamagra To You [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Dutasteride Baldness Cheapest Nonprescription Bactrim [url=http://amoxi.xyz/cheap-amoxil-250mg.php]Cheap Amoxil 250mg[/url] Order Dyazide No Script Propecia Oferta Farmacia [url=http://prednisone.ccrpdc.com/buy-generic-deltasone.php]Buy Generic Deltasone[/url] Cyotec Oregon Where Can I Buy Discount Progesterone Medication Shop [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/order-inderal.php]Order Inderal[/url] India Drugs Vpxl Viagra Online Generic Fast Delivery [url=http://clomid.ccrpdc.com/generic-clomid-pills.php]Generic Clomid Pills[/url] Propecia Shedding Viagra Valor [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-roaccutane.php]Buy Roaccutane[/url] Cialis Original Gunstig Buy Cheap Generic Cialis [url=http://viacheap.com]online pharmacy[/url] Viagra E Glande Cheapest Levitra Prices [url=http://buystrat.xyz/generic-strattera-online.php]Generic Strattera Online[/url] Does Alcohol Counteract Amoxicillin Levitra Modalita D’Uso [url=http://al7.xyz/alli.php]?Alli[/url] Cephalexin For Canine Zithromax Ship To Canada [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-kamagra-cheap.php]Buy Kamagra Cheap[/url] Propecia Diccionario Propecia Dht Hair Loss [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/deltasone-online.php]Deltasone Online[/url] How Levitra Works Lasix Generic Drug [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/cytotec-online-usa.php]Cytotec Online Usa[/url] Buy Amoxicillin Without Prescription Priligy Bugiardino [url=http://furos.xyz/mail-order-lasix.php]Mail Order Lasix[/url] Stendra Mastercard Accepted Tyneside Buy Strattera Online No Prescription [url=http://viag1.xyz/generic-viagra-100mg.php]Generic Viagra 100mg[/url] Best Price For Cialis 5 Mg Amoxicillin Sinus Infection [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-cheap-generic-cialis.php]Buy Cheap Generic Cialis[/url] Tadalis Sx Soft Side Effect Avis Site Vente Kamagra [url=http://buyzol.xyz/order-zoloft-pills.php]Order Zoloft Pills[/url] Viagra Vente Libre Andorre Costo Cialis 5 Mg [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-buy-online-usa.php]Accutane Buy Online Usa[/url] Priligy Originale Online Generic Bentyl Drugs By Money Order [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomid-buy-online.php]Clomid Buy Online[/url] Cialis Crampes Jambes Ciprofloxacin For Herpes [url=http://cyto1.xyz/buy-misoprostol.php]Buy Misoprostol[/url] Avelox And Zithromax
Prix Levitra 10 Mg Orodispersible [url=http://buy-propecia-online.propecpills.com]Buy Propecia Online[/url] Progesterone Website Secure Ordering Next Day Kamagra [url=http://brandcial.com/buy-generic-cialis.php]Buy Generic Cialis[/url] accutane online for sale Propecia For Less Discount [url=http://generic-cialis-pricing.tadalaf.com]Generic Cialis Pricing[/url] No1 Online Pharmacy Buy Plavix [url=http://cialcost.com/buy-generic-cialis.php]Buy Generic Cialis[/url] Cialis Generico Simi Brand Name Propecia [url=http://buylevitraeufast.com]Buy Levitra[/url] Buy Clomid For Men Online