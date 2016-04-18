Doria Medina plantea mini devaluaciones para apoyar el empleo

Samuel Doria Medina, jefe de la opositora Unidad Nacional, presentó el lunes un documento denominado “Cómo enfrentar la crisis económica e institucional” en el que plantea una serie de medidas para frenar el desempleo, entre las que destaca un sistema de minidevaluaciones del boliviano.
“Entonces ahí proponemos claramente dejemos el tipo de cambio fijo y entremos a un mecanismo de minidevaluaciones para evitar que se pierdan empleos en nuestro país”, indicó Doria Medina en conferencia de prensa.
Explicó que la propuesta la hace por la preocupación sobre la crisis que provoca a los productores nacionales la devaluación que realizan las naciones vecinas.
“Los países vecinos siguen devaluando sus monedas más del 50 por ciento, lo que hace que los bienes que se producen en Bolivia sean más caros y que los productos que están entrando por países vecinos estén generando muchos problemas a la industria nacional”, agregó el empresario.
Doria Medina también indica que una de las causas para la falta de inversión es la inseguridad jurídica a lo que plantea.
“La economía podría crecer dos puntos más, en los últimos 10 años hemos crecido a un porcentaje de cinco por ciento si la justicia operara bien en nuestro país la economía podría crecer a un siete por ciento, con eso se generarían más empleos, con eso se tendría mucha gente saliendo más de la pobreza”, puntualiza el líder opositor.
Doria Medina también plantea eliminar el pago del segundo aguinaldo, para las pequeñas y medianas empresas con el objetivo de garantizar el incremento salarial.
“Hemos visto que para la pequeña y mediana empresa, el segundo aguinaldo ha significado más desempleo y más problemas, (…) que los incrementos salariales sea para compensar la inflación de lo contrario va genera más condiciones de falta de competitividad a las empresas nacionales”, complementó.
