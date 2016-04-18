Los fallecidos por el terremoto de Ecuador suman 350

El ministro coordinador de Seguridad de Ecuador, César Navas, dijo que la cifra de fallecidos por el terremoto que el sábado sacudió al país es de unos 350 y agregó, sin precisar, que se ha incrementado el número de heridos, que hasta ayer era de 2.068, según el Gobierno.
“Estamos bordeando las 350 personas fallecidas. El número de heridos también se ha incrementado”, declaró el ministro a la cadena Teleamazonas desde Portoviejo, uno de los lugares más afectados.
Navas indicó que prosiguen los trabajos de búsqueda, rescate y evacuación de personas atrapadas entre escombros, tarea a la que, en las últimas horas, se han incorporado equipos especializados de Colombia, Venezuela, Chile y Cuba, así como Bomberos de la ciudad ecuatoriana de Cuenca.
Las labores de coordinación de la distribución de la ayuda siguen su curso para dar la asistencia necesaria a las ciudades y cantones más afectados por la catástrofe, comentó.
El ministro indicó que entre las prioridades de asistencia humanitaria se trabaja para suministrar agua y comida a lugares como Jama, Canoa y Pedernales, muy castigados por el temblor.
El terremoto se produjo a las 18:58 hora local del sábado, entre las ciudades costeras de Cojimíes y de Pedernales, en la provincia de Manabí, y colindante con la vecina provincia de Esmeraldas, que también sintió el efecto de las réplicas.
Tras el desastre, el Gobierno ecuatoriano declaró el estado de emergencia en las provincias de Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Los Ríos y Santa Elena, así como el estado de excepción en todo el territorio nacional.
QUITO/Agencias
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys to
our blogroll.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without
a doubt donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your
RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this
blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this
blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful
info specially the remaining part I maintain such info a lot.
I used to be looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Awesome blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start
my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting
with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips?
Cheers!
Incredible story there. What happened after?
Good luck!
What i don’t understood is in truth how you are now not
really much more neatly-appreciated than you might be now.
You are very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly on the subject of this topic, produced me
individually consider it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated
until it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time maintain it up!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but
your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road.
Cheers
This paragraph will assist the internet people for building up new blog or even a weblog from start to end.
Hi, just wanted to mention, I loved this post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same
blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Quality articles is the main to be a focus for the
visitors to pay a visit the site, that’s what this web
site is providing.
Very nice article, exactly what I needed.
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using
for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of
Wordpress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to know a lot about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I feel that you simply can do with a few percent to force the message home a little
bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, like you wrote
the e-book in it or something. I think that you could do with
a few percent to pressure the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
that is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello to every one, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me to visit this website, it includes helpful
Information.
Awesome things here. I’m very satisfied to peer your post.
Thank you so much and I’m looking forward to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave
it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
Excellent way of explaining, and pleasant paragraph to obtain information on the
topic of my presentation subject, which i am going to present in institution of higher education.
Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out some
additional information.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may
come back someday. I want to encourage that you continue your great job,
have a nice holiday weekend!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
This piece of writing is truly a pleasant one it helps new web
visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found
most people will go along with your views on this web site.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest factor to take note of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked even as folks
consider issues that they plainly don’t understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as defined out the
entire thing without having side effect , other folks can take a
signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I think this is among the most important info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark
on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
I visited various sites but the audio quality for audio songs current at this web site is
really marvelous.
First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d
like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and
clear your mind prior to writing. I have had a difficult time
clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually wasted simply just
trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?
Cheers!
I have read a few just right stuff here. Definitely
worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much
attempt you put to make any such wonderful informative site.
Wow! After all I got a webpage from where I be capable of
actually take helpful facts concerning my study and knowledge.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
I am now not sure where you are getting your information, however
good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was in search of this information for my
mission.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this webpage on regular basis to get updated
from newest gossip.
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation regarding this post here at this website, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
I am truly delighted to glance at this weblog posts which carries lots of valuable information, thanks
for providing such information.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time
selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Viagra Sales Uk [url=http://buylevi.xyz/buy-levitra-low-price.php]Buy Levitra Low Price[/url] Jelly Kamagra Disfuncion Erectil Viagra For Sale Overnight [url=http://antabusa.xyz/buy-generic-antabuse-online.php]Buy Generic Antabuse Online[/url] Dosage For Amoxicillin 400 5ml Propecia Daily Dosage Merck [url=http://prop1.xyz/prozac-online-usa.php]Prozac Online Usa[/url] Kamagra Mal De Altura Remboursement Viagra Belgique [url=http://kama1.xyz/kamagra-pharmacy.php]Kamagra Pharmacy[/url] Pregnancy Category And Cephalexin What Do You Use Amoxicillin For [url=http://propeus.xyz/comprar-propecia.php]Comprar Propecia[/url] Viagra Frau Tabletten Viagra Acquisto In Contrassegno [url=http://leviusa.com]levitra online[/url] Cialis Forum Doctissimo Elocom [url=http://zithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-online-us.php]Buy Zithromax Online Us[/url] Meloxicam 7.5 Purchase Levitra Boutique [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetine-priligy-buy.php]Dapoxetine Priligy Buy[/url] Effetto Kamagra Viagra In Canada Without Prescription [url=http://strat1.xyz/strattera-for-sale-online.php]Strattera For Sale Online[/url] Propecia Klachten Nolvadex Astrazeneca [url=http://amoxi.xyz/buy-online-amoxil.php]Buy Online Amoxil[/url] Cephalexin And Cats Ear Infection Viagra Dapoxetine Reviews [url=http://buyac.xyz/isotane.php]Isotane[/url] Precio De La Viagra Con Receta Finasterid Gleich Propecia [url=http://buynolva.xyz/buy-cheap-nolvadex-online.php]Buy Cheap Nolvadex Online[/url] Non Prescription Advair Overnight Delivery Valtrex [url=http://prope1.xyz/buy-propecia.php]Buy Propecia[/url] Cialis 20 Mg Diabete Click1market Reviews [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra prescription[/url] Internet Order Viagra Buy Generic Propecia United States [url=http://al7.xyz/buy-online-xenical-usa.php]Buy Online Xenical Usa[/url] Cialis Lilly Preisvergleich Get Priligy Prescription Online [url=http://buyal.xyz/order-xenical-tablets.php]Order Xenical Tablets[/url] Buy Levitra Professional Online Amoxicillin Side Effects Rash [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/mail-order-cialis.php]Mail Order Cialis[/url] Propecia Hair Loss Treatment For Women Amoxicillin Cat Germany [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/purchase-generic-cialis.php]Purchase Generic Cialis[/url] Clomid Liqua Tech Labs Where To Buy Provera And Clomid Online [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Deltasone Side Effects Cialis Original Wirkung [url=http://cialusa.com]online pharmacy[/url] Propecia Hair Growth Treatment Clomid Enceinte [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-generic.php]Cialis Generic[/url] Vigria Viagra C’Est Dangereux [url=http://zithro.xyz/zithromax-tablet.php]Zithromax Tablet[/url] Canadian Pharcharmy Online Cialis To Buy [url=http://prop1.xyz/prozac-drug.php]Prozac Drug[/url] Viagra Generika Billig Organic Viagra [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Croup Cough And Amoxicillin Kamagra Oral Jelly Online Bestellen [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-doses.php]Nolvadex Doses[/url] Je Voulez Durer Plus Longtemps Generic Propecia 20mg [url=http://cialusa.com]online pharmacy[/url] Is Alli Back On The Market Cialis Generique Dangereux [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/generic-clomiphene.php]Generic Clomiphene[/url] Medicine Pricing Prevacid Online Canada [url=http://antabusa.xyz/antabuse-online-buy.php]Antabuse Online Buy[/url] Viagra 200 Mg For Sale The Difference Between Keflex And Ceftin [url=http://antabusa.xyz/antabuse-price.php]Antabuse Price[/url] Finasteride Price Find On Line Progynova [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-generico.php]Nolvadex Generico[/url] Achat De Vrai Viagra Fast Shipping Cialis Daily [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/generic-for-cytotec.php]Generic For Cytotec[/url] Propecia Paginas Similares Propecia Y Cialis [url=http://antabusa.xyz/antabuse-online-stores.php]Antabuse Online Stores[/url] Price Of Viagra 100mg Kroger Vergleich Levitra 20mg [url=http://amox1.xyz/cheap-amoxil-no-rx.php]Cheap Amoxil No Rx[/url] Resistant To Amoxicillin Mysoline [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Sourceofprednisone Cialis 10 Mg [url=http://antabusa.xyz/cheapest-antabuse.php]Cheapest Antabuse[/url] Purchase Pyridium Canadian Viagra 200mg [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-pharmacy.php]Propecia Pharmacy[/url] Furadoine 50mg Uk Clomid Omnadren [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-usa.php]Prozac Usa[/url] Shipped Ups Worldwide Stendra Discount From Canada
Hi there, I check your blog like every week. Your writing style
is witty, keep it up!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers? I’d really
appreciate it.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best sites on the
net. I am going to highly recommend this website!
Thankfulness to my father who informed me concerning this webpage, this weblog is genuinely amazing.
Viagra Popular British Websites [url=http://order-generic-propecia.propecorder.com]Order Generic Propecia[/url] Levitra Prix En Pharmacie Paris On Line Pharmacy No Rx [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Buy Cialis 20mg Europe Viagra E Effetti [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Foros Cialis Sin Receta Cialis Prix Grenoble [url=http://cialis-on-line.BuyCial.com]Cialis On Line[/url] Kamagra Pillen Buy Wellbutrin Online Without Rx [url=http://buy-viagra-online-usa.viasample.com]Buy Viagra Online Usa[/url] Potenzmittel Cialis 20mg Clindamycin Keflex [url=http://buy-levitra.levitab.com]Buy Levitra[/url] Propecia Recensione Propecia Asexual [url=http://generic-viagra.viapill.com]Generic Viagra[/url] Propecia Testicular Atrophy Vente En Ligne Kamagra [url=http://newisotretinoin.com/buy-accutane-cheap.php]Buy Accutane Cheap[/url] Discount Propecia Estrace .5 [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online pharmacy[/url] Viagra Cialis Naturale Acheter Viagra En Ligne Canada [url=http://xenical.ccrpdc.com/cheap-xenical.php]Cheap Xenical[/url] Kamagra Verboten Amoxicilline Est [url=http://cial40mg.com/cialis-online-cs.php]Cialis Online Cs[/url] Antibiotics Used For Gum Infections Amoxicillin
I loved as much as you will receive carried
out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as
exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.