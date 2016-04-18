Fecha de publicación: Lunes 18 de abril de 2016 -- 16:45

Los fallecidos por el terremoto de Ecuador suman 350

Edificio de departamentos en la ciudad de Manta. (Semana)

Edificio de departamentos en la ciudad de Manta. (Semana)

El ministro coordinador de Seguridad de Ecuador, César Navas, dijo que la cifra de fallecidos por el terremoto que el sábado sacudió al país es de unos 350 y agregó, sin precisar, que se ha incrementado el número de heridos, que hasta ayer era de 2.068, según el Gobierno.

“Estamos bordeando las 350 personas fallecidas. El número de heridos también se ha incrementado”, declaró el ministro a la cadena Teleamazonas desde Portoviejo, uno de los lugares más afectados.

Navas indicó que prosiguen los trabajos de búsqueda, rescate y evacuación de personas atrapadas entre escombros, tarea a la que, en las últimas horas, se han incorporado equipos especializados de Colombia, Venezuela, Chile y Cuba, así como Bomberos de la ciudad ecuatoriana de Cuenca.

Las labores de coordinación de la distribución de la ayuda siguen su curso para dar la asistencia necesaria a las ciudades y cantones más afectados por la catástrofe, comentó.

El ministro indicó que entre las prioridades de asistencia humanitaria se trabaja para suministrar agua y comida a lugares como Jama, Canoa y Pedernales, muy castigados por el temblor.

El terremoto se produjo a las 18:58 hora local del sábado, entre las ciudades costeras de Cojimíes y de Pedernales, en la provincia de Manabí, y colindante con la vecina provincia de Esmeraldas, que también sintió el efecto de las réplicas.

Tras el desastre, el Gobierno ecuatoriano declaró el estado de emergencia en las provincias de Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Los Ríos y Santa Elena, así como el estado de excepción en todo el territorio nacional.

QUITO/Agencias

