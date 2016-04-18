Reportan 272 muertos en siesmo en Ecuador

Producto del mayor terremoto que sufrió Ecuador en casi cuatro décadas, 272 personas fallecieron y un gran número resultó con heridas, además de los destrozos en diferentes ciudades.
El sismo de magnitud 7,8 que se desató el sábado por la noche provocó pánico y devastación en pueblos a orillas del Pacífico, y graves daños en Guayaquil, la ciudad más populosa del país.
El presidente, Rafael Correa, anticipó su regreso de un viaje a Italia y recorrió a pie las localidades de Manta y Portoviejo. “Ecuador ha sido tremendamente golpeado”, dijo el mandatario a periodistas, y subrayó que la cifra de muertos había crecido a 272. “Seguramente el número aumentará y, posiblemente, en forma considerable. Todavía hay muchísimos cadáveres entre los escombros”, agregó el jefe de Estado.
A pesar de todo, Correa aseguró que se estaba dando prioridad a la búsqueda de sobrevivientes. “Hay señales de vida en muchos de los escombros”, sostuvo.
En este sentido, en Pedernales, la ciudad más cercana al epicentro y donde todas las viviendas que no habían sido destruidas tenían algún tipo de daño, la gente buscaba a personas entre los pedazos de mampostería o intentaba recuperar objetos, según declararon testigos.
“Se veía como se caían las casas, los postes, se fue la luz y todo era devastador. Todas las calles se cuartearon, estaban abiertas las vías, hubo derrumbes”, relató Enner Muñoz, un profesor de educación física de 40 años.
Portoviejo también sufrió un duro golpe con el sismo. Temerosos, decenas de vecinos sacaron a la calle colchones y cunas para pasar la noche, en un poblado con zonas sin electricidad ni servicio de agua. “Aquí nadie ha venido a ayudar, esto es un caos, estamos muy aterrorizados”, dijo Guillermo León, un comerciante de 71 años.
Se escaparon muchos presos
Más de un centenar de reos fugaron del penal El Rodeo en Portoviejo cuando el sismo derrumbó dos paredes. Si bien algunos fueron recapturados, la mayoría de ellos siguen prófugos, dijo el viceministro del Interior, Diego Fuentes.
QUITO/Agencias
