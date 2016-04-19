Fecha de publicación: Martes 19 de abril de 2016 -- 12:40

Caso Consorcio: ampliaran investigación a otro fiscal

El abogado Milton Mendoza. (Archivo)

El representante del Ministerio de Gobierno, Marcel Gutiérrez, anunció que pedirán la aprehensión del fiscal Roger Velásquez y de la juez Jaqueline Tintaya, por considerar que también son parte del consorcio que era dirigido por Milton Mendoza.

“Creemos que el fiscal Roger Velásquez y la juez Jaqueline Tintaya son parte también de este consorcio de jueces, fiscales y abogados que está a la cabeza de Milton Mendoza y también estarían comprometidos con otros casos”, indicó el funcionario.

Gutiérrez realizó las declaraciones momentos antes que se inicie la audiencia de medidas cautelares de Mendoza que fue suspendida por una acción del Ministerio Público que impidió que continúe la acción en el juzgado de Jaqueline Tintaya, a quien acusan de ser cómplice del abogado.

El Ministerio Público inicio la investigación contra este consorcio a principios de abril por denuncia del abogado Jhonny Castelu, quien denunció a Mendoza por estar asesorando a la Cooperativa de Teléfonos de La Paz (Cotel) en un amparo constitucional que está detenido en la Sala del fiscal Fernando Ganam.

